Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski assembles the perfect cheese plate

Antoni Porowski of Netflix's Queer Eye.

It's been 15 years since the original Queer Eye hit the small screen, and, in an age of television reboots, it wasn't necessarily a given that the Netflix version was going to be a hit. But judging by the number of think pieces, hashtags and group chats dedicated to the show online, it's safe to say that it's been a slam dunk. The latest edition is just as infectiously fun as the original, but it also tackles contemporary issues such as diversity, police brutality and the current political climate. The new edition of the Fab Five is comprised of Karamo Brown, Tan France, Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski, the group's resident food and wine expert.



The Montreal-born star teaches a season of hapless men how to craft simple kitchen staples for their friends and families. He's been teased online for the simplicity of his meals, but to that, he replies: "It serves as a reminder of how I can be of service to that person rather than me thinking this is a cooking show where I can show off my skills. We have limited time with these guys to really make a difference in their lives."

Before being cast on the show, Porowski worked as a personal chef for Ted Allen, Queer Eye's original food and wine expert. "My first job was working as a busboy at Buonanotte restaurant in Montreal, and that was my first introduction to what a real pizza oven looked like," he says. "It was this big supper club, and it had an amazing kitchen of all Italian chefs in the back, making everything from scratch. Anyone who works in the kitchen has always been a rock star to me."

Here, he offers up his (yes) simple but delicious guide to mastering a gourmet cheese plate.

1. Cheese board

"I love a classic oversized wooden cutting board and that's where I would splurge on a Boos block. You can use it for cutting, cheese and charcuterie, or a steak for two with sides. There's something unpretentious about having a bunch of ingredients on a board instead of all these fancy plates."

Boos edge-grain maple cutting board, $104.99 at Williams-Sonoma.

2. Baguette

"And, of course, if you have access to a really good baguette, that's ideal."

Ace Bakery white baguette, $2.49 at Sobeys.

3. Soft cheese

"There are so many good Canadian soft cheeses. Oka is a really nice, firm Quebec cheese. Riopelle is another and it's named after a famous Québécois abstract expressionist artist."

Oka classique, $10.28 at Loblaws.

4. Cheddar cheese paired with dried dates

"I love dried dates with cheddar, especially in the winter when you don't have as much fresh produce available. You can buy awesome dried fruits that go just as well."

Jensen old cheddar, $11, Medjool dates, $14.99/lb at Pusateri's Fine Foods.

5. Goat cheese

"I usually tend to do four cheeses, and I like to do a hard, a soft, a weird and then a goat just in case there's somebody who doesn't do cow's milk. I love a good stinky, funky cheese – the weirder the better!"

Le Cendrillon, $7.99 at Pusateri's Fine Foods.

6. Crackers

"My very favourite cracker is a stonewheat. It tastes slightly sweet, almost like a graham cracker and it's perfectly crumbly."

PC fine cracker assortment, $2.99 at Loblaws.

7. Prosciutto

If you can get fresh prosciutto, it just makes such a difference. I also love a good mortadella, which I actually cut it into matchsticks and heat up on a pan until they get crispy."

Parma prosciutto, $5.29/100 grams at Loblaws.