 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Journalism Matters
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Recipes

Register
AdChoices

A chocolate fudge recipe made for those with dietary restrictions

Gayle MacDonald
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Rachel Conners's chocolate fudge recipe is best for those seeking a gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free diet.

Courtesy of manufacturer

Rachel Conners was born with a love of sweets that has never wavered. At the age of 16, she begged her parents for a KitchenAid mixer and began teaching herself how to bake and invent recipes, a hobby that grew into a creative passion, an emotional release and subsequently a full-time career.

At 26, she has just published her first cookbook, Bakerita: 100+ No-Fuss Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free and Refined Sugar-Free Recipes for the Modern Baker, a compilation of recipes for the cookies, cakes, candies and treats the San Diego-native has posted on her popular Bakerita blog over the past 10 years.

Open this photo in gallery

Courtesy of manufacturer

“Dessert doesn’t have to be empty calories, or leave you feeling guilty, or like a blob on the couch,” says Conners who freely used sugar, flour and eggs in all her recipes until about five years ago when her older sister was diagnosed with Lyme disease and committed to a gluten-free, sugar-free and dairy-free diet.

Story continues below advertisement

“I wanted to make her sweets that the rest of us were enjoying and I gradually transitioned into paleo-style baking. As I posted these items on my blog I realized there is a huge community of people struggling with autoimmune disorders and gut issues, or simply trying to live a healthier life,” says Conners, who mostly eats a plant-based, gluten-free diet.

“Dessert, in my mind, brings pure joy to our lives. This is my way of promoting dessert inclusivity.”

Chocolate Fudge

Ingredients (Makes: 18 pieces)

  • ½ cup refined coconut oil
  • ¾ cup cocoa powder (preferably Dutch-processed)
  • ¾ cup creamy almond butter, or nut butter of choice
  • ⅓ cup pure maple syrup or honey
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract (optional)
  • ⅛ teaspoon kosher salt (optional)
  • Flaky sea salt, for garnish (optional)

Line a 9-inch-by-5-inch loaf pan or other small baking pan with foil or parchment paper. The size of the loaf pan will determine the thickness of the fudge. An 8-inch-by-8-inch pan will yield thinner fudge. You can also use a muffin tin; line 12 cups with paper liners.

Melt the coconut oil in a saucepan over medium-low heat or in the microwave for 30 to 60 seconds. Stir in the cocoa powder, nut butter, maple syrup, and, if using, the vanilla and kosher salt until completely smooth.

Pour the fudge into the prepared pan. If desired, garnish with flaky sea salt and/or other toppings. Refrigerate until chilled and firm, about 2 hours.

Using a sharp knife, cut the fudge into squares. Store in the refrigerator for up to 1 month.

Story continues below advertisement

Topping Options

Berries: Diced strawberries are one of my favourite fudge toppings, but any berry will work. Top the fudge with 1 cup diced strawberries, blueberries, or raspberries, then drizzle with melted chocolate, if desired.

Peanut butter: Use peanut butter when making the fudge; then melt 2 tablespoons peanut butter with 1 tablespoon coconut oil, whisk, and drizzle over the fudge mixture once it’s in the pan. Swirl the peanut butter mixture into the fudge with a knife or toothpick. This can be done with any other nut or seed butter as well.

Peppermint: Add 1 teaspoon pure peppermint extract with the vanilla extract. Top the fudge with 2 tablespoons crushed peppermint candies or candy canes (preferably naturally coloured and flavoured).

Note: It is best not to let the fudge get too warm or else the coconut oil will start to melt. Store the fudge in the fridge.

Excerpted from Bakerita: 100+ No-Fuss Gluten-Free, Dairy-Free, and Refined Sugar-Free Recipes for the Modern Baker by Rachel Conners (C) 2020. Reproduced by permission of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. All rights reserved.

Story continues below advertisement

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies