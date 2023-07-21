Summer is traditionally travel season, and after spending far more time than usual close to home, this has become the year of packing up and going somewhere – and bringing something good to eat, because those groceries you’re leaving in the fridge were ridiculously expensive, and no one wants to spend $18 on a bag of M&Ms at the airport.

Though many of us have streamlined our carry-on comforts, it can be tricky to avoid getting stuck in a granola bar rut, and nibbling through flights and unexpected delays instead of eating a proper meal. If airline caterers can feed millions of passengers a year duck rillettes and lobster Cobb salads at 35,000 feet, we can do better than a bag of trail mix.

Whether you’re travelling alone or with your family, by plane, train or even automobile – which allows for far more storage space, and the option to pull over to a picnic table and spread out beyond a shoebox-sized tray table in an airplane – here are some options that will help you clean out your fridge before heading out, and avoid the inflight snacks or drive-thru.

Sesame noodles that are easy to pack

Open this photo in gallery: Sesame noodles.Julie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

Serves about 4

Cold or room-temperature noodles of all kinds are perfect for travelling situations … and there’s an opportunity to toss in all kinds of veggies you need to clear out of your fridge before you go. For added creaminess, stir a big squirt of mayonnaise (Kewpie is extra-rich) into the oil mixture; for peanut or almond noodles, add a big spoonful of peanut or almond butter, and grate in some ginger. If it’s too thick, add a splash of hot water to thin it out. Pack some bamboo chopsticks saved from a previous takeout order that you can toss afterward.

250 g (approximately) fresh or dry Asian noodles

3-4 tbsp sesame seeds

3-4 tbsp chili oil (not too hot)

2 tbsp sesame oil

2 tbsp soy sauce

2 tbsp black or rice vinegar

1 tbsp brown sugar or honey (optional)

1 garlic clove, finely crushed

finely diced cucumber (as much as you like)

chopped green onion (as much as you like)

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook the noodles according to the package directions. As they cook, toast your sesame seeds in a small skillet over medium heat, shaking the skillet often to ensure they don’t burn. Transfer to a mortar and pestle and crush to a fine powder.

When your noodles are done, drain and run under cold water to cool them. In a small bowl, stir together the chili oil, sesame oil, soy sauce, vinegar, sugar (if you’re using it) and garlic. Add about half the toasted sesame seeds, saving the rest to sprinkle overtop.

Toss the noodles with the sauce and pack into a portable container; top with chopped cucumber and green onion, and the rest of the crushed sesame seed. (Pack it in a separate container or ziplock baggie if you want to add it at the last minute for some added crunch.)

A big (or small) pressed sandwich to go

Open this photo in gallery: Pressed sandwich.Julie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

The world is full of pressed sandwiches – the muffuletta, the Cubano, the panini – all benefiting from being slightly compacted, which alleviates any stress about your sandwich getting squished under a suitcase or winding up in the bottom of your carry-on bag. The bread is key here – something sturdy enough to not fall apart over time and under pressure, or so crusty that it will leave a mess on your car or airplane seat. Focaccia and ciabatta are soft and chewy, with a crust that doesn’t crumble – a perfect combination for any kind of pressed sandwich. Aim for fillings that are condensed, and not too juicy – roasted peppers instead of tomatoes, for example – and the bread will absorb excess moisture as it sits, reducing drips. The size of loaf (or even bun) you use, and the quantity of fillings, can be dictated by the number of people you have to feed.

1 large or small loaf focaccia or ciabatta (or individual buns for one or two)

1 garlic clove, halved

good olive oil

basil or sun-dried tomato pesto

sliced deli meats or plant-based deli meats

grilled zucchini or eggplant

roasted red, yellow or orange peppers

sliced cheeses (dairy or plant-based)

olive or mushroom tapenade, marinated olive salad or giardiniera (a pickled veggie mix)

smashed olives or capers

Slice your focaccia, ciabatta or other bread crosswise (you want crust on the top and bottom, to protect the insides), rub it with a cut clove of garlic and drizzle with a bit of olive oil. Spread with pesto, if you like. Start layering ingredients in any order, keeping the cheese somewhere in the middle (or it will prevent the bread from absorbing tasty saucy things) and putting the olive or mushroom tapenade, olive salad or giardiniera on top, so the bread lid can absorb some of the oil and brine.

Wrap the sandwich in plastic wrap and weigh it down with a book or skillet – it doesn’t need to be too heavy, just enough to compress it a bit. Cut into wedges or squares, if necessary, and rewrap whole or individually to transport where you’re going.

Anything-goes sushi

Open this photo in gallery: Anything-goes sushi.Julie Van Rosendaal/The Globe and Mail

Veggie sushi is simple to make for one or a group – and perfectly portable, whether you pack them by the piece, or tuck whole rolls into your cooler to slice at a picnic table at the side of the road. There’s no need to source sushi-grade tuna or salmon – you could mix up a quick crab or tinned fish salad with ginger and chilies, or use edamame, marinated grilled eggplant, even lettuce from your garden. Pickled ginger and dabs of wasabi also travel well, and if you have any packets of soy sauce left over from takeout, toss them in your bag too. To make spicy mayo for drizzling, mix about 4:1 mayo to sriracha and pack in a small plastic bottle you’ve saved from another condiment you’ve used up.

2 cups sushi rice

1/4 cup rice vinegar

1 tbsp sugar or honey

nori sheets

your choice of fillings: julienned cucumber, carrot or mango, sliced avocado or grilled/roasted sweet potato, cooked edamame, smoked salmon, tinned fish (straight-up, or mixed with mayo, ginger, chilies, herbs), pieces of plain omelette or scrambled egg

toasted sesame seeds (optional)

spicy mayo, for serving (optional)

soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger, for serving

Cook rice according to the package directions, or bring the 2 cups of rice to a boil in 4 1/4 cups of water, reduce the heat to low and cover for 20 minutes. When the water has been absorbed turn off the heat, put a tea towel under the lid and let stand for another 10 minutes. Meanwhile, stir together the rice vinegar and sugar; when your rice is ready, fluff it with a fork, drizzling the sugar-vinegar mixture overtop. Spread out on a sheet or tray until it’s cool enough to handle.

To assemble your sushi, place a square of parchment on your work surface, and put a sheet of nori on top of it. With dampened fingers, spread a thin layer of sushi rice over the sheet, leaving at least half an inch uncovered along the side opposite you. Lay strips of veggies and other ingredients along the edge closest to you, being careful not to add too much. Dampen your finger and run some water along the bare edge opposite you (or use a spray bottle), and then use the parchment to pull up the edge closest to you and roll it up tightly, sealing the edge of the nori against the roll. Wrap in the parchment or a piece of plastic wrap for 15 minutes or so to make it easier to cut, or keep it wrapped to pack in your cooler or picnic basket. When you’re ready, slice about 1 1/2 inches thick. Drizzle with spicy mayo and/or sprinkle with sesame seeds, if you like. Serve with soy sauce, wasabi and pickled ginger.

More eat and go tips

If you’re travelling at breakfast time, toss some frozen berries or other fruit into a container of yogurt to keep it cool, and a separate zip-lock baggie of granola – tuck a compostable spoon in there as well – to shake overtop when you’re ready.

Toss a small cutting board and a paring knife (the ones that come in a sheath are ideal) into the back of your car to load up with cheese, crackers, pickles, charcuterie and other nibbles to snack on in the car or at a rest stop. They don’t have to come from home – pop into a grocery store or farmer’s market instead of a drive-thru on your route.

While cleaning out your fridge pre-road trip, pack anything you can eat at room temperature into containers for a potluck picnic. Toss odds and ends with cooked grains (such as barley or farro) and pulses (such as lentils or chickpeas) and your choice of dressing for a wilt-proof salad. And most ingredients, from eggs to greens to leftover curry and rice, can be folded into a tortilla to make a portable wrap.