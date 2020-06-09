 Skip to main content
Bruno Feldeisen’s raspberry mousse: A simple treat that celebrates summer fruit

Dave McGinn
Special to The Globe and Mail
Open this photo in gallery

With only a few ingredients, Chef Bruno Feldeisen's recipe for raspberry mousse creates a flavourful treat perfect for spring and summer.

Henry M Wu

Chef Bruno Feldeisen, a judge on The Great Canadian Baking Show, wanted to convey his love of baking in his new cookbook, Baking With Bruno: A French Baker’s North American Love Story.

The cornerstone of that love, he says, is how baking creates connections with the people closest to us. “Cooking is like survival,” he says. “Baking is different. You don’t bake a cake to survive. You bake a cake to share with friends.”

Many of the recipes in the book, his first, are classics from his French training, including French meringue and lemon honey madeleines. Others put a Canadian spin on those classics, such as his recipe for Maple Sugar Crème Brûlée.

All the recipes were chosen for their simplicity. “What I’m teaching, it’s to take away the complexity of baking,” he says. “It doesn’t have to be that complicated.”

His recipe for raspberry mousse is a perfect example. With only a few ingredients, it creates a flavourful treat perfect for spring and summer.

“It was just the simplicity of believing that simple raspberry mousse can be very good,” Feldeisen says of the recipe. “It’s telling people, go back to simplicity, go back to the basics.”

Raspberry Mousse

Serves 4

  • 2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries
  • 3/4 cup icing sugar
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon unflavoured gelatin
  • 1 1/2 cups whipping cream

In an electric mixer, using the whisk attachment, whip the cream until soft peaks form. Set aside in the refrigerator until needed. In a tall blender, mix the raspberries, sugar and lemon juice until smooth on medium speed. Remove all the seeds by passing the raspberry purée through a fine mesh sieve. Dissolve the gelatin powder with 4 tablespoons of cold water and stir with a small spoon until smooth. Pour the raspberry purée into a medium saucepan and warm slightly. It should feel warm to the touch.

Remove from the stove then whisk in the dissolved gelatin. Gently fold the whipped cream into the purée until fully incorporated and spoon the raspberry mousse equally into 4 glasses. Refrigerate for 2 hours before serving.

Reprinted with permission from Baking With Bruno, copyright Bruno Feldeisen, published in 2020 by Whitecap Books, Vancouver, B.C.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

