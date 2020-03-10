 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Support quality journalism
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start today
Start Today
The Globe and Mail
Support quality journalism
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Globe and Mail website displayed on various devices
Just$1.99
per week
for the first 24 weeks

Start today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Recipes

Register
AdChoices

Galway chef Jp McMahon offers an Irish crumble for the ages

Gayle MacDonald
Special to The Globe and Mail
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

My Great-Aunt Kay's Fruit Crumble, from Jp McMahon's The Irish Cookbook.

Anita Murphy

Acclaimed Galway-based chef Jp McMahon wrote The Irish Cookbook, which includes more than 500 home-cooked recipes, to showcase the island’s range and bounty of dishes inspired by the sea, the pastures and the forests.

“We have neglected our wild food, our seaweed, our games … which we have been eating for over 10,000 years,” says McMahon, who is culinary director of several award-winning Galway restaurants including Cava Bodega, Tartare Café + Wine Bar, and Aniar, which has received a Michelin star every year since 2013. “We have also downplayed the rich tradition of immigration to this country. … Each wave of people – from the Celts, Vikings, Normans, Anglo-Saxons, French and English, to name a few – have given [Irish cuisine] new meaning.”

Open this photo in gallery

Handout

In writing the book, he set out to investigate the origins and influences on Irish food. The humble potato, of course, gets a nod but only a cursory one since “it came to the island relatively late in the country’s history and has only been at the forefront for the last couple hundred years after the famine.”

Story continues below advertisement

McMahon looks back as well as forward and he features the traditional (Bacon and Cabbage, as well as Dingle Pies), and introduces new takes on classic dishes (Crab Claws with Seaweed and Samphire.) He also reaches back into his own upbringing and shares the simple recipe for his Great-Aunt Kay’s Fruit Crumble.

“Served warm with cream it was delicious. The combination of sweet fruit, chewy crumble and freshly whipped cream will be forever marked in my memory as a moment of joy.”

My Great-Aunt Kay’s Fruit Crumble

Serves 4

  • 1 lb 2 oz prepared fruit (about 4 cups) such as apple, rhubarb, plums or blackberries
  • ½ cup caster (superfine) sugar
  • 5 oz self-raising flour (1¼ cups all-purpose flour mixed with 1¾ teaspoons baking powder)
  • 5½ tablespoons butter

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

Coat the fruit with half the sugar and place in an ovenproof dish.

To make the crumble (crumb topping), rub the flour and butter together with your fingertips until the mixture resembles breadcrumbs. Fold in the rest of the sugar.

Cover the fruit with the crumble and bake in the preheated oven for 35 minutes until golden brown.

Story continues below advertisement

My Great-Aunt Kay’s Fruit Crumble adapted from The Irish Cookbook by Jp McMahon (Phaidon, $59.95, 2020).

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies