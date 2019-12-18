 Skip to main content

Recipes

Register
AdChoices

How to make Olive + Gourmando’s beloved sweet ricotta

Dave McGinn
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Open this photo in gallery

When making ricotta, it is essential to wash and dry everything very well to avoid contaminating the cheese.

Maude Chauvin

Olive + Gourmando has become a Montreal institution since chef Dyan Solomon opened the restaurant in the city’s Old Port neighbourhood in the summer of 1998.

Solomon’s first cookbook, released this fall, is a love letter to the restaurant’s staff and, above all she says, to the customers who have made it a success.

“I wanted it for people who know Olive and love Olive,” she explains.

Story continues below advertisement

With more than 150 recipes, plus introductions to some of the staff as well as many of Solomon’s favourite stories from over the years, it’s also a great way for anyone who has never been to experience the place from their own home.

To that end, the cookbook is filled with Olive + Gourmando’s greatest hits. “We chose many of our best sellers,” Solomon says. The recipe for the restaurant’s sweet ricotta, which has been on the menu for 18 years, is a perfect example. “That’s one of the hallmark recipes of Olive. It’s very simple ingredients,” she says.

So too was the idea for it. “We wanted to make some kind of fresh cheese that was ours that we would serve in a sweet version in the morning.”

Enjoy it with a piece of crusty bread, or pair it with just about any other breakfast food.

Olive’s ricotta

Makes approximately 1 3/4 cups

  • 8 cups whole milk (3.25 per cent fat)
  • 2 cups buttermilk
  • 3 tbsp 35 per cent cream, plus more if needed
  • 1 tsp table salt

Place the milk and buttermilk in a large stainless steel pot. The pot should be very clean. Over medium-low heat, heat the mixture until it reaches 175 F on a thermometer. Remain close by and check the temperature regularly: The milk cannot boil or even simmer. Remove the pot from the heat and let rest 45 minutes uncovered.

Line a sieve with two layers of cheesecloth. The cheesecloth should be large enough to hang over the sides of the sieve.

Story continues below advertisement

The milk solids should have coagulated on the surface of the milk and formed a thick layer. Using a skimmer or spider, carefully remove the thick layer from the top of the milk and place it in the cheesecloth-lined sieve. If there are some remaining coagulated milk solids in the pot, spoon them out gently, without scraping the bottom, since these will be overcooked. Filter the liquid that remains after spooning out the solids. Fold the cheesecloth ends together. Let rest and drain for 1 hour 30 minutes at room temperature.

Transfer the cheese to a clean, dry bowl. Add the cream and salt, folding gently with a spatula. Taste the cheese with a clean spoon. If the ricotta is not soft enough, add a bit more cream. The ricotta is ready to eat, but can also be refrigerated. It will firm up after several hours in the refrigerator.

When making ricotta, it is essential to wash and dry everything very well to avoid contaminating the cheese. The ricotta will keep 5 to 7 days. If bacteria comes into contact with the cheese, it will shorten its shelf life.

Olive’s Sweet Ricotta variation: Top the ricotta with orange zest and sprinkle with Maldon salt. Drizzle liberally with honey.

Excerpted from Olive + Gourmando: The Cookbook by Dyan Solomon. Copyright © 2019. Published by KO Éditions. Reproduced by arrangement with the publisher. All rights reserved.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies