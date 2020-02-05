 Skip to main content

Recipes

Register
AdChoices

Make this unicorn toast a part of your magical breakfast

Dave McGinn
For Subscribers
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Adeline Waugh/Penguin Books

Adeline Waugh wants every recipe she creates to be not only made of healthy, natural ingredients, but look beautiful, too.

“I want to show that healthy eating doesn’t have to be boring,” the Miami-based author says of the new cookbook Vibrant & Pure: Healthful Recipes for Bright, Nourishing Meals.

Open this photo in gallery

Adeline Waugh.

Adeline Waugh/Penguin Books

Her recipe for Unicorn Toast is the perfect example. The cream cheese is dyed with beet juice, turmeric, cinnamon and spirulina to make it pink, yellow, and bluish-green. It is garnished with dukkah, bee pollen and gold flakes.

Story continues below advertisement

“I love to create things that are as bright and cheerful as possible,” says Waugh, who runs the popular Instagram account @vibrantandpure.

The 75 recipes in her new book span a wide range for anyone looking to eat healthy while brightening up dark winter days, from pressed juices to Pink Caesar Salad.

Almost all of them are perfect for Instagram. If making photogenic food that begs to be shared on social media encourages people to eat better and have a sense of playfulness while doing it, well, that’s perfectly okay with Waugh.

“It’s just a fun way to eat healthy food,” she says.

Open this photo in gallery

Adeline Waugh/Penguin Books

Unicorn Toast

Ingredients (Serves 2)

  • 2 slices bread of your choice
  • 6 tablespoons cream cheese (non-dairy works)
  • 3 teaspoons honey
  • 1 teaspoon beet juice
  • ½ teaspoon rose water
  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ¼ teaspoon spirulina

Optional toppings

  • ¼ teaspoon bee pollen
  • ¼ teaspoon edible gold flakes
  • ¼ teaspoon naturally dyed sprinkles

In a toaster, toast the bread to your preference.

Story continues below advertisement

In a small bowl, combine 2 tablespoons of the cream cheese and 1 teaspoon of the honey. Add the beet juice and rose water, and mix with a spoon until fully blended and pink in colour.

In a second small bowl, combine 2 more tablespoons of cream cheese and another teaspoon of honey with the turmeric and cinnamon, and mix with a spoon until fully blended and yellow in colour.

In a third small bowl, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons cream cheese and 1 teaspoon honey with the spirulina, and mix with a spoon until fully blended and light bluish-green in colour.

Put a dollop of each colour on each piece of toast, then blend them using even knife strokes to make a pattern, then garnish with the dukkah, bee pollen, gold flakes and sprinkles, if desired.

Excerpted from Vibrant & Pure by Adeline Waugh. Copyright © 2020 Adeline Waugh. Photography © 2020. Cover and interior photography by Adeline Waugh. Published by Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies