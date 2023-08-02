Open this photo in gallery: Searing steak in a cast iron is quick and easy, delivering huge flavour.Lisovskaya Natalia/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

Serves 4 to 5

Searing a steak in cast iron is a joy, and using the “fond” – the little bits stuck on the pan – to finish the sauce gives huge flavour. If you are looking for a less-expensive steak, try sirloin cap or picanha, which is the fat-topped, long thick piece of meat near the rump. It is very tender and full flavoured, and more commonly available now. Other steaks include flank, hangar or bavette, but rib-eye is the finest.

Steak:

2 500 g rib-eye steaks about 1 ½ inches thick

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper

Sauce:

2 tsp butter

1 cup chopped shallots

2 cups cabernet sauvignon or other red wine

1 bay leaf

1 stalk thyme

1 cup beef or chicken stock, homemade or store-bought

To cook steak:

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp unsalted butter

Garnish

Maldon salt

3 tbsp finely chopped shallots

Liberally salt steak with Kosher salt two hours before using. This acts like brine. Pepper just before cooking.

To make sauce ahead: In stainless steel or cast iron skillet on medium, heat butter and add shallots. Sauté until slightly browned. Add wine, bay leaf and thyme and reduce until 1/4 cup liquid remains. Add stock and reduce until sauce is slightly thickened, about three minutes. Reserve until needed.

Heat oil and butter in heavy cast iron or cast iron enamel skillet on medium-high heat. Add steaks and brown on one side, about 5 minutes, basting occasionally. A grill pan is very good for this. Turn. Cook the second side for 3 to 5 minutes or until medium-rare – 130 F to 135 F on a meat thermometer. Remove from pan and let rest. Discard fat. Add sauce to pan and scrap up any fond and juices. Add additional stock if the sauce is too thick. Slice steaks into 1/4-inch slices. Spoon over sauce. Sprinkle with Maldon salt and finely chopped shallots just before serving.