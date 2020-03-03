This 30-minute green chicken chili is a speedy, spicy and simple weeknight dinner

Open this photo in gallery This green chicken chili recipe comes from Yasmin Fahr's Keeping It Simple. Patricia Niven/Handout

Yasmin Fahr had a very, well, simple approach for her new cookbook, Keeping It Simple: Easy Weeknight One-Pot Recipes.

“We all kind of feel busy in our day-to-day lives, so we want to get a good dinner on the table that doesn’t take a lot of time but is still kind of good for us and is interesting and won’t leave you with a sink full of dishes,” the New York-based author says.

The book is an extension of the weekly one-pot recipe column Fahr wrote for the food site SeriousEats.com for two years.

She uses the term “pot” loosely in order to include a wide variety of foods and cuisines. But whether it’s a pot, a sheet pan, casserole dish or other piece of gear, every recipe requires only one “vessel,” Fahr says.

Her recipe for 30-minute green chicken chili is a perfect example of her love for food that is flavourful and interesting while also being easy to make.

“I love chili. But I wanted to make something that wasn’t very heavy,” she says. “This has bright, interesting flavours. And it comes together super quickly.”

30-Minute Green Chicken Chili

Serves 2, 4 for sharing

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 jalapeno chilies, 1 seeded and diced, 1 sliced for sprinkling

2 poblano or green (bell) peppers, seeded and diced

1 tin tomatillos, drained or 6 fresh husked or 6 fresh green tomatoes, roughly chopped

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 garlic cloves, grated or minced

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 tablespoon dried oregano

450 g (1 lb) skinless, boneless chicken thighs

500 ml (17 fl oz/2 cups) low-salt chicken stock (broth)

125 g (4 oz) tin mild or hot chopped green chilies, preferably Hatch

2 limes, juice of 1, 1 sliced into wedges, for serving

15 g (½ oz/½ cup) fresh coriander (cilantro), fine stems and leaves roughly chopped

1 Hass avocado, halved, destoned, peeled and sliced, for serving (optional)

Heat the oil in a large flameproof casserole dish (Dutch oven) over a medium heat until shimmering. Add the onion, jalapeno, peppers, tomatillos, salt and pepper, stirring frequently, until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic, spices and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

Season the chicken with salt and pepper, then add to the pan. Pour in the chicken stock and raise the heat to maintain a gentle simmer (avoid bringing to a boil). Cook until the chicken is cooked through, about 10 minutes. If the chicken pieces are not completely submerged, then turn them over halfway. Remove the chicken and place on a plate or in a shallow bowl. Use a fork and knife to shred the chicken, then add it back along with any liquid and the green chilies. Cook until the chicken is warmed through, about 2 minutes; squeeze in the lime and adjust seasoning as needed. Ladle into bowls and top with coriander, avocado (if using) and sliced jalapeno. Serve with lime wedges.

Variation: You can add white beans when you add the chicken. Then, use the back of a wooden spoon to mash the beans against the side of the pan to thicken it.

Excerpted from Keeping It Simple: Easy Weeknight One-pot Recipes by Yasmin Fahr (C) 2020 Reproduced by permission of Hardie Grant. All rights reserved.

