 Skip to main content

Recipes

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

This simple side from whole-foods chef Amy Chaplin is perfect for a busy weekday dinner

Dave McGinn
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

This recipe for miso-roasted tomatoes and eggplants is full of flavour and boasts plenty of protein thanks to chickpeas.

Anson Smart/Handout

Whole food cooking – eating foods in their natural state, or as close to it as possible – is healthy and simple and, when done right, delicious.

“If you start with good ingredients you can make something great if you just don’t mess with it too much,” says Amy Chaplin, a New York-based chef.

Open this photo in gallery

Amy Chaplin's new cookbook, Whole Food Cooking Every Day, was published this fall.

Anson Smart

Her previous cookbook, At Home in the Whole Food Kitchen, won a James Beard award, but Chaplin says many readers told her the book was too complicated. Accessibility and versatility thus became the priorities for the recipes included in her new book, published this fall, Whole Food Cooking Every Day.

Story continues below advertisement

Her recipe for spicy miso-roasted tomatoes and eggplant is a great example of the simple, but tasty delicious recipes she was going for. The one-pan dish is full of flavour and boasts plenty of protein thanks to chickpeas. Most importantly, it is as tasty as it is easy to prepare, Chaplin says.

“That’s really the key to eating well every day,” she says. “You can’t cook an elaborate meal every night. Nobody has the time any more.”

Spicy Miso-Roasted Tomatoes and Eggplant

Ingredients (Serves 4 to 6 as a side dish)

  • 1 medium eggplant, cut into 1-inch-by-3-inch (2.5-cm-by-7.5-cm) wedges
  • 4 medium tomatoes, cut into 6 wedges each
  • 1 medium yellow onion, cut into ¼-inch (6-mm) slices
  • 3 tablespoons melted extra-virgin coconut oil or olive oil
  • 2 tablespoons unpasteurized sweet white miso
  • 2 tablespoons mirin (or substitute 1 teaspoon honey or maple syrup)
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 1 large garlic clove, grated or pressed
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes
  • ½ teaspoon ground turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon fine sea salt, plus more to taste
  • ¾ cup cooked chickpeas, well drained
  • Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley or cilantro leaves for garnish
  • Thick coconut or whole-milk yogurt for serving

Preheat the oven to 400 F.

Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and put the eggplant, tomatoes and onion on it. Combine the oil, miso, mirin, lemon juice, garlic, coriander, red chili pepper flakes, turmeric and salt in a small bowl and stir until smooth. Pour over the vegetables and toss until evenly coated. Spread the vegetables out on the pan; they should almost be in a single layer, with just a few overlapping.

Roast for 20 to 25 minutes, until the vegetables are browned on the bottom. Remove the vegetables from the oven and turn them over as best you can; you may end up just stirring them, as they will be juicy. Roast for another 15 to 20 minutes, until the vegetables are completely soft and browned in spots. Scatter the chickpeas over the vegetables, sprinkle with a little more salt, and return to the oven for 5 more minutes to warm the chickpeas through. Transfer the vegetables to a serving platter and top with the herbs. Serve warm or at room temperature, with yogurt on the side. Any leftovers can be stored in an airtight container in the fridge for up to three days.

Excerpted from Whole Food Cooking Every Day by Amy Chaplin (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2019. Photographs by Anson Smart. Used with permission from the publisher.

Story continues below advertisement

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter