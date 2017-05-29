Asparagus with hollandaise has a special allure for me – the richness of the sauce paired with the slight astringency of the vegetable make the perfect match. But hollandaise can be tricky to make and very rich to eat, so here’s an easier, equally special dish. I have updated the sauce by breaking down the components and, at the same time, given it a touch of heat.

My favourite fast way to entertain right now is to take a mixture of three or four vegetables (usually whatever I have in the refrigerator) and throw fish or chicken over them to bake in the oven. The Arctic char dish is a sophisticated version of this vegetable-forward trend.

