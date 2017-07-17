In 2010 I went to cook in Copenhagen. I spent a year and half working as chef de partie in two different Michelin-starred restaurants: Kiin Kiin and Kokkeriet. It was a formative time for me. I learned about the character-building value of 16-hour days. I learned about professionalism, sacrifice and dedication to your craft.

Outside of these takeaways from my time in Scandinavia, I also acquired a great fondness for pickled fish. Overall, I was never really into Nordic food – it lacks the sophistication, diversity and technique of the Asian food I grew up with – but there was something appealing about how they preserve fish up there. It’s full of flavour and packs a real punch.

This dish is an homage to Danish open-faced sandwiches and the predilection in those parts of Europe to combine seafood with dairy. The mussels can be prepared up to one and a half weeks ahead, but no less than the day before serving.

Open-faced rye bread sandwich with pickled mussels, ricotta and fried shallots

Water Salt 2 pounds fresh mussels 2 cloves garlic, finely sliced 3 whole peppercorns 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon dry white wine 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar 1 tablespoon smoked Spanish paprika 1/2 cup + 1 tablespoon extra virgin olive oil 4-8 slices Scandinavian style rye bread 1/3-2/3 cups ricotta Maldon salt 1/3 cup fried shallots (bought in Asian grocery or made at home) 1 Green onion, finely sliced

Method