Thick stalks of asparagus are more flavourful than thin ones, but they need to be peeled about halfway up.

Bring a small pot of water and vinegar to boil. Boil eggs for 6 minutes and remove from heat. Plunge into cold water and peel once cooled.

Combine lemon juice, tarragon, shallot, capers, mustard and vinegar in a bowl. Drizzle in butter while whisking. Chop soft-boiled eggs and add the whites and runny yolks to the sauce along with the espelette pepper. Season to taste with salt and pepper. The sauce is served warm or at room temperature.

Bring a skillet of salted water to boil. Add asparagus and boil until bright green and crisp tender, about 2 minutes. Drain in a colander and plunge into ice water. Pat dry and divide between plates or lay on a flat serving dish.

Drizzle the sauce on top of asparagus and serve garnished with chives and a sprinkle of finishing salt.

Other quick asparagus sauces include: miso, beaten with some butter; butter, lemon juice and shaved Parmesan; a soft-boiled egg to dip the spears into; browned butter with lemon and capers.