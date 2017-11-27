Recipe: Autumn pork and squash braise

This mouth-watering layered stew is adapted from a recipe from Belle Isle Cooking School in Fermanagh.
Servings: 4
Spice mix
½ tsp ground cinnamon
½ tsp ground coriander
¼ tsp grated nutmeg
¼ tsp ground cloves
½ tsp red pepper flakes
2 tbsp vegetable oil
2 lb pork shoulder cut in 1-inch cubes
Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
Sauce
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1½ cups chopped onion
2 tsp minced garlic
1 tsp minced ginger
1 tbsp tomato paste
1 tbsp cider vinegar
1 tsp sugar
½ cup grated tart apple
1 15 oz (498 g) can tomatoes chopped with juice
4 cups butternut squash, diced in 1- inch pieces
1 tbsp chopped fresh sage
1½ cups chicken stock
Pinch turmeric
Garnish
2 tbsp parsley
Method
Preheat oven to 325 F. Season pork with salt and pepper.
Combine spices in bowl. Heat 2 tbsp oil in oven proof pot over high heat. Working in batches, add pork and brown on all sides about 5 minutes in total. Transfer to a plate.
Reduce heat to medium and add 1 tbsp oil. Add onion and saute until softened about 5 minutes. Add garlic, ginger and spice mix. Cook stirring until fragrant about 1 minute. Add tomato paste, vinegar, sugar, apple, tomatoes, squash, sage, stock and turmeric. Bring to boil and return pork and any juices. Season with salt and pepper if needed.
Cover and bake pork for 1½ to 2 hours or until very tender. Remove fat before serving or chill overnight then remove fat. Sprinkle with parsley before serving.
