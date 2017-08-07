Precooked beets from the grocery store mean this takes 10 minutes to make. The earthiness is balanced with the vinegar and mustard.

Combine cooked beets with buttermilk, mustard, vinegar and horseradish pureeing in a blender until very smooth.

Place in bowl and stir in chopped cucumber and green onion. Taste for seasoning adding salt and pepper as needed. Chill.

Garnish with finely chopped cucumber and green onion and a sprinkling of black pepper.