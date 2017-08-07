Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Slices of fresh organic beetroot for background (sagarmanis/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Emma Waverman And Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Precooked beets from the grocery store mean this takes 10 minutes to make. The earthiness is balanced with the vinegar and mustard.

  • Servings: Serves 4

Soup

1 1/2 cups chopped cooked beets, about 3/4 lb

11/2 cups buttermilk

1 tbsp Dijon mustard

1 tbsp white wine vinegar

1 tsp horseradish

1 1/2 cups finely chopped English cucumber

1/4 cup finely chopped white part green onion

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Garnish

1/2 cup finely chopped cucumber

2 tbsp finely chopped green part of green onion

Freshly ground black pepper

Method

Combine cooked beets with buttermilk, mustard, vinegar and horseradish pureeing in a blender until very smooth.

Place in bowl and stir in chopped cucumber and green onion. Taste for seasoning adding salt and pepper as needed. Chill.

Garnish with finely chopped cucumber and green onion and a sprinkling of black pepper.

 

