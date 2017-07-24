Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Bresola Carpaccio (Danielle Matar for The Globe and Mail)
Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

The garnishing of this dish is similar to raw carpaccio. Finishing salt is Maldon or fleur de sel or any slightly coarser grained salt that you like. Pink Himalayan salt also looks attractive.

  • Servings: 4

Bresaola Carpaccio

8 oz sliced bresaola

Mushroom salad

6 shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp lemon juice

Finishing salt and freshly ground pepper

Garnish

1/4 cup shaved Parmesan

2 tbsp parsley leaves

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

A handful of arugula

Method

Arrange bresaola slices loosely on a platter. Toss mushroom slices with olive oil and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish bresaola with mushrooms, parmesan, parsley and olive oil. Top with a scattering of arugula. Sprinkle with salt and coarsely ground black pepper.

 

