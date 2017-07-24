The garnishing of this dish is similar to raw carpaccio. Finishing salt is Maldon or fleur de sel or any slightly coarser grained salt that you like. Pink Himalayan salt also looks attractive.
Bresaola Carpaccio
8 oz sliced bresaola
Mushroom salad
6 shiitake mushrooms, thinly sliced
2 tbsp olive oil
1 tbsp lemon juice
Finishing salt and freshly ground pepper
Garnish
1/4 cup shaved Parmesan
2 tbsp parsley leaves
2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil
A handful of arugula
Method
Arrange bresaola slices loosely on a platter. Toss mushroom slices with olive oil and lemon juice. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish bresaola with mushrooms, parmesan, parsley and olive oil. Top with a scattering of arugula. Sprinkle with salt and coarsely ground black pepper.