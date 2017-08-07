Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Raw broccoli in a bowl on rustic background (canyonos/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Raw broccoli in a bowl on rustic background (canyonos/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Emma Waverman And Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

A more French-inspired interpretation of broccoli but wonderful with racks of lamb and other roasts.

  • Servings: Serves 4

Ingredients

1 bunch broccoli, broken into florets, stalks peeled

1/4 cup unsalted butter

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp grated lemon rind

1/2 tsp chopped garlic

4 chopped anchovies

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Bring a saucepan of water to boil. Add broccoli and bring back to boil. Boil 2 minutes or until crisp tender. Run under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain well and set aside.

Heat butter in skillet on medium heat until it turns a brown colour, about 3 minutes. Stir in lemon juice, lemon rind, garlic and anchovies.

Toss with broccoli and cook until sauce thickens and clings to broccoli,. Season with salt and pepper.

 

