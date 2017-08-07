A more French-inspired interpretation of broccoli but wonderful with racks of lamb and other roasts.

Bring a saucepan of water to boil. Add broccoli and bring back to boil. Boil 2 minutes or until crisp tender. Run under cold water to stop the cooking. Drain well and set aside.

Heat butter in skillet on medium heat until it turns a brown colour, about 3 minutes. Stir in lemon juice, lemon rind, garlic and anchovies.

Toss with broccoli and cook until sauce thickens and clings to broccoli,. Season with salt and pepper.