A “cranachan” is a Scottish take on a parfait. This version adopts a very Canadian flavour with its deconstructed butter tart elements. If you’d rather not use whisky to plump up your raisins, sweetened black tea can be substituted.
Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine
Cranachan
¼ cup raisins
¹/³ cup whisky
1 tbsp butter
¹/³ cup rolled oats
¹/³ cup chopped pecans
¼ cup brown sugar
1¼ cups whipping cream
½ cup maple syrup
Method
In a heatproof bowl, cover raisins with whisky or tea. Microwave until hot. Cover and allow to soak for between 1 hour and 24 hours. Drain before using.
Melt butter in a small frying pan over medium heat and toast rolled oats, stirring often, for 5 minutes.
Add pecans and cook for 1 minute. Add brown sugar and cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes until melted. Turn onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Cool then break up into pieces.
Whip cream to soft peaks.
Spoon 2 tsp of maple syrup into the bottom of 4 serving glasses.
Top with whipped cream, oat mixture and drained raisins.
Add more maple syrup, then repeat the layers, saving a bit of syrup to drizzle on at the end.
Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 hours.