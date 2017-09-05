Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Souvenir Vintage glass, $34 for a set of four, Souvenir brass bowl, $14, MLKANHNY brass spoon, $36 at Souvenir. Plate and spoon, stylist’s own. (ANGUS FERGUSSON)
Recipe: Butter tart cranachan Add to ...

Michael Elliott

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

A “cranachan” is a Scottish take on a parfait. This version adopts a very Canadian flavour with its deconstructed butter tart elements. If you’d rather not use whisky to plump up your raisins, sweetened black tea can be substituted.

  • Servings: 4

Cranachan

¼ cup raisins

¹/³ cup whisky

1 tbsp butter

¹/³ cup rolled oats

¹/³ cup chopped pecans

¼ cup brown sugar

1¼ cups whipping cream

½ cup maple syrup

Method

In a heatproof bowl, cover raisins with whisky or tea. Microwave until hot. Cover and allow to soak for between 1 hour and 24 hours. Drain before using.

Melt butter in a small frying pan over medium heat and toast rolled oats, stirring often, for 5 minutes.

Add pecans and cook for 1 minute. Add brown sugar and cook, stirring for 2 to 3 minutes until melted. Turn onto a parchment lined baking sheet. Cool then break up into pieces.

Whip cream to soft peaks.

Spoon 2 tsp of maple syrup into the bottom of 4 serving glasses.

Top with whipped cream, oat mixture and drained raisins.

Add more maple syrup, then repeat the layers, saving a bit of syrup to drizzle on at the end.

Serve immediately or refrigerate for up to 2 hours.

 

