This cake recipe takes the decadence of butter tart flavours to new heights. Begin the garnish the day before you plan to bake the cake and leave time on the day-of for the filing and sponge to cool.

For the cake’s garnishes, cover the raisins in whisky and allow to soak for 24 hours. Drain, reserving the liquid and the raisins.

In a small frying pan over medium heat, combine pecans, butter and brown sugar. Cook for 4 to 5 minutes until melted and bubbling. Turn out onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and allow to cool before chopping a third of the nuts into smaller pieces.

To make the filling, in a saucepan bring brown sugar, maple syrup and butter to a rolling boil. In a heatproof bowl, whisk eggs to combine, then very slowly whisk in the hot mixture until it’s fully incorporated. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium heat, stirring often and scraping down the sides and bottom of the saucepan until the filling is boiling and thick. Remove from heat, mix in vinegar, salt and whisky. Scrape the mixture into a heatproof bowl and allow to cool. Cover and refrigerate for 3 hours until thick.

Preheat oven to 350.

To make the sponge cake, line the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan with parchment.

Combine flour, pecans, baking powder and salt and mix well. Set aside.

In the large bowl of an electric mixer, whisk egg yolks, water, ¾ cup sugar and vanilla for 3 to 4 minutes, until the mixture is thick and falls away in ribbons when the mixer is lifted from the bowl. Set aside.

In a clean, dry bowl, whisk egg whites until frothy. Gradually add ¼ cup of sugar while whisking until soft peaks form.

Fold flour mixture into yolks.

Fold a third of the egg whites into yolks. Fold in remaining whites. Scrape into the springform pan and lightly smooth out the top. Bake on the oven’s middle rack for 35 to 45 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean. Cool for 5 minutes, unmold, then allow to cool completely. Slice into three layers.

To begin assembling the cake, place a layer of the sponge cake on a serving platter. Drizzle with some of the reserved raisin soaking liquid. Spread with half the filling, half the soaked raisins, and half the chopped pecans. Place the second layer of sponge on top, and repeat the above steps. Place the third layer on top. Drizzle with more soaking liquid.

For the icing, in a stand mixer, beat whites into soft peaks.

In a small saucepan, bring the syrup to a boil, using a candy thermometer to bring it to 245°F. Very carefully and slowly pour the hot syrup into the egg whites, beating the entire time. Continue beating for 5 minutes until thick and slightly cooled.

Top the cake with icing, mounding and piling it on generously. Garnish with reserved candied pecans and drizzle with more maple syrup if you like.

Serves 8 to 10.