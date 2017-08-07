This is a personal favourite of mine. I always make too much cabbage so we can have these fritters.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine
Ingredients
3 cups chopped cooked cabbage
2 eggs
1/4 cup fine dried breadcrumbs or panko
2 tbsp chopped fresh parsley
2 tbsp chopped fresh chives
Salt
1/4 tsp coarsely ground black pepper
1/3 cup vegetable oil
Method
Place cabbage in a bowl. Stir in eggs, breadcrumbs, parsley and chives. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
Divide cabbage mixture into 8 and form each portion into a patty, about 1/3 cup each.
Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cabbage fritters, flatten slightly and fry until browned and cooked through, about 1 to 2 minute per side.
Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with more salt while hot.