This is a personal favourite of mine. I always make too much cabbage so we can have these fritters.

Place cabbage in a bowl. Stir in eggs, breadcrumbs, parsley and chives. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Divide cabbage mixture into 8 and form each portion into a patty, about 1/3 cup each.

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add cabbage fritters, flatten slightly and fry until browned and cooked through, about 1 to 2 minute per side.

Remove to a paper towel-lined plate and sprinkle with more salt while hot.