Add warm chickpeas to this just before serving, if desired.
Cauliflower Potato Curry
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 tbsp black mustard seeds
2 tsp ground coriander
2 tsp ground cumin
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp ground turmeric
1 small head cauliflower, about 1 pound
3 red potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch slices
2 tomatoes, cut in half
Garnish
2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander
Method
Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Add mustard seeds, coriander, cumin, garam masala and turmeric and sauté until mustard seeds begin to pop, about 1 to 2 minutes. Cool. Cut cauliflower into large florets. Toss cauliflower, potatoes and tomatoes with oil mixture.
Grill cauliflower, potatoes and tomatoes over medium-high heat until tender and lightly charred – about 8-10 minutes for cauliflower and potatoes about 4 minutes for tomatoes. Cut potato slices in half. Chop up tomatoes coarsely. Toss cauliflower and potatoes with chopped tomato and coriander.
Taste for seasoning adding salt and pepper as needed.