Add warm chickpeas to this just before serving, if desired.

Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Add mustard seeds, coriander, cumin, garam masala and turmeric and sauté until mustard seeds begin to pop, about 1 to 2 minutes. Cool. Cut cauliflower into large florets. Toss cauliflower, potatoes and tomatoes with oil mixture.

Grill cauliflower, potatoes and tomatoes over medium-high heat until tender and lightly charred – about 8-10 minutes for cauliflower and potatoes about 4 minutes for tomatoes. Cut potato slices in half. Chop up tomatoes coarsely. Toss cauliflower and potatoes with chopped tomato and coriander.

Taste for seasoning adding salt and pepper as needed.