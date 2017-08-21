Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices

weekend menu

Recipe: Cauliflower potato curry Add to ...

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Add warm chickpeas to this just before serving, if desired.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

  • Servings: 4

Cauliflower Potato Curry

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 tbsp black mustard seeds

2 tsp ground coriander

2 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp garam masala

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 small head cauliflower, about 1 pound

3 red potatoes, cut into 1/2 inch slices

2 tomatoes, cut in half

Garnish

2 tbsp chopped fresh coriander

Method

Heat oil in skillet over medium heat. Add mustard seeds, coriander, cumin, garam masala and turmeric and sauté until mustard seeds begin to pop, about 1 to 2 minutes. Cool. Cut cauliflower into large florets. Toss cauliflower, potatoes and tomatoes with oil mixture.

Grill cauliflower, potatoes and tomatoes over medium-high heat until tender and lightly charred – about 8-10 minutes for cauliflower and potatoes about 4 minutes for tomatoes. Cut potato slices in half. Chop up tomatoes coarsely. Toss cauliflower and potatoes with chopped tomato and coriander.

Taste for seasoning adding salt and pepper as needed.

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular