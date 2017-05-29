The pork here is a weeknight-pantry-dive descendant of larb – a braised, ground meat salad originating in Laos and associated with Thailand – but is hardly what I would call faithful to its heritage. Truth be told, the meal doesn’t follow the rules of any specific cuisine, but rather pulls from the collection of ingredients I usually have on hand – and ones I hope you might too.

It’s a good dish for children because it offers the opportunity to pair heat with other flavours for balance, or skip it altogether. The pork is aromatic with Chinese Five Spice, but only has a background heat. Alongside pickled chilies and kimchi, I offer slightly subtler condiments.

First, mayonnaise with sriracha, where the fat of the former muffles the buzz of the latter. For a second, I soak pitted dates in boiling water, blitz those with gochujang, a splash of fresh orange juice and sesame oil in a food processor until smooth.

Children tend to be drawn to the sweetness of the sauce and, as gochujang is a fermented paste, its heat has a deeper resonance, rather than nasal burn.

Five Spice Larb

2 tablespoons neutral oil, or bacon drippings, divided 4 shallots, 3 minced, 1 sliced lengthwise 2 garlic cloves, minced 1 pound good-quality ground pork, preferably not lean 1 cup chicken stock or water, divided Kosher salt, as needed 2 tablespoons minced cilantro stems 1 tablespoon Chinese Five Spice 2 teaspoons soy sauce 2 teaspoons chili garlic sauce or sambal olek 2 teaspoons cornstarch 1 1/2 teaspoons honey 1/2 cup basil leaves, preferably Thai, loosely packed 1/2 cup cilantro leaves, loosely packed 1 fresh red chili, seeded if desired To serve Lettuce leaves suited for wraps (Boston, iceberg, or similar) 2 cups cooked sticky rice, hot Optional garnishes Gochujang date sauce Kimchi Pickled jalapenos Julienned crunchy vegetables (carrots, daikon, or similar) Basil, cilantro, mint leaves Green onion, sliced thinly Microgreens or sprouts Fried shallots Shichimi togarashi

Sriracha Sesame Mayonnaise

1/2 cup mayonnaise 2 teaspoons toasted sesame oil A pinch of sugar 1 1/2 tablespoons sriracha, or to taste

Quick Pickled Vegetables

1/2 cup water 2 tablespoons sugar 1 1/2 tablespoons unseasoned rice wine vinegar 1 garlic clove 1 fresh red chili Juice of 1 lime 2 tablespoons fish sauce 1/2 an English cucumber, thinly sliced 4 radishes, thinly sliced

Method