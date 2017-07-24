The optional addition of two hardboiled eggs could require some cooking, if you’re up for it (although some grocery stores do sell them pre-boiled). Cut the chicken into large chunks rather than strips and add the wings and legs whole if you wish for a more substantial salad.
Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine
Dressing
1/3 cup olive oil
2 tbsp minced shallots
2 tbsp white wine vinegar
2 tsp Dijon mustard
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Salad
1/2 head romaine lettuce
1/2 head frisée lettuce
1 small rotisserie chicken, cut into chunks, removing skin is optional
2 heirloom tomatoes, cut in chunks or sliced
1 large avocado, sliced, or 2 smaller ones
2 oz prosciutto, shredded
2 boiled eggs, quartered,optional
4 oz Roquefort, gorgonzola or blue cheese, cut in chunks
Method
Whisk together olive oil, shallots, vinegar and Dijon until combined. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.
Tear romaine lettuce and frisée into large pieces. Arrange lettuces on a platter, toss with a little dressing then arrange chicken, tomato, avocado, prosciutto, egg and blue cheese in rows. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad. Toss just before serving but after guests have admired how it looks.