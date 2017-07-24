Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Cobb Salad and Bresola Carpaccio by Lucy Waverman. (Danielle Matar for The Globe and Mail)
Recipe: Cobb salad with rotisserie chicken Add to ...

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The optional addition of two hardboiled eggs could require some cooking, if you’re up for it (although some grocery stores do sell them pre-boiled). Cut the chicken into large chunks rather than strips and add the wings and legs whole if you wish for a more substantial salad.

  • Servings: 4

Dressing

1/3 cup olive oil

2 tbsp minced shallots

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tsp Dijon mustard

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Salad

1/2 head romaine lettuce

1/2 head frisée lettuce

1 small rotisserie chicken, cut into chunks, removing skin is optional

2 heirloom tomatoes, cut in chunks or sliced

1 large avocado, sliced, or 2 smaller ones

2 oz prosciutto, shredded

2 boiled eggs, quartered,optional

4 oz Roquefort, gorgonzola or blue cheese, cut in chunks

Method

Whisk together olive oil, shallots, vinegar and Dijon until combined. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Tear romaine lettuce and frisée into large pieces. Arrange lettuces on a platter, toss with a little dressing then arrange chicken, tomato, avocado, prosciutto, egg and blue cheese in rows. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad. Toss just before serving but after guests have admired how it looks.

 

