The optional addition of two hardboiled eggs could require some cooking, if you’re up for it (although some grocery stores do sell them pre-boiled). Cut the chicken into large chunks rather than strips and add the wings and legs whole if you wish for a more substantial salad.

Whisk together olive oil, shallots, vinegar and Dijon until combined. Season to taste with salt and freshly ground pepper.

Tear romaine lettuce and frisée into large pieces. Arrange lettuces on a platter, toss with a little dressing then arrange chicken, tomato, avocado, prosciutto, egg and blue cheese in rows. Drizzle vinaigrette over salad. Toss just before serving but after guests have admired how it looks.