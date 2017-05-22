Makes 2 loaves

Breads made with grain porridges, like the one used in this recipe, are a great way to add fibre or bulk to bread, especially in places (or times) where refined flour would be scarce. The amount of flour required here is a little more open-ended than other recipes because of a few variables in making this bread. Depending on how long the cornmeal is left to absorb the water, you will need more or less flour for kneading.

If you’ve never kneaded dough before, it’s a pretty simple process, one which you will get the hang of faster than you think. Trust the dough, it will “tell” you how much flour it needs when you knead it.

The nice thing with this dough is that you don’t have to be gentle with it, so don’t worry about overkneading it. Find a video online for hints, or even better, ask a friend to show you how to knead. A dough scraper can also help you pick up all the loose bits of bread dough off of your counter and aid in cleanup.

This is a great everyday bread that can be eaten on its own, used for sandwiches, or toasted.

Cornmeal and molasses sandwich bread

3/4 cup cornmeal, plus 1 tablespoon for dusting 2 teaspoons sugar 3 teaspoons lard (or vegetable shortening) 2 cups boiling water 1/3 cup room-temperature water 2 teaspoons yeast 1 teaspoon baking soda 2 teaspoons salt 1/2 cup molasses 4 to 5 cups flour, plus 1 tablespoon for dusting

Method