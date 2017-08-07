Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

sliced eggplant on wooden cutting board (Magone/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
sliced eggplant on wooden cutting board (Magone/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Recipe: Easy eggplant dip Add to ...

Emma Waverman And Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

The smokiness from the grilling gives this easy dish lots of flavour. You can add spices or chilies if you wish. The recipe is a good base for other flavours.

  • Servings: Serves 6

Ingredients

1 large globe eggplant

1/2 cup olive oil

2 tsp chopped garlic

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Method

Preheat grill to high. Rub outside of eggplant with olive oil. Place on grill, cover and turn about every 5 minutes. Grill until skin is charred and eggplant collapses, about 25 to 30 minutes.

Cool and cut the eggplant open. Drain any black liquid inside. Scoop eggplant and about half the skin into a food processor or blender. Add garlic and combine until pureed while slowly adding the oil. Season well with salt and pepper and serve with flatbread or vegetables.

 

