“Aperitivo is not only the ritual of enjoying a drink after work, the drinks stimulate your appetite. The best aperitivo food pairing is something small, slightly fatty or spicy which pairs well with a nice sparkling, crisp wine or a refreshing cocktail,” says Rob Gentile, executive chef at Buca restaurants in Toronto.

“The drink cleanses the palate, the food makes you want to sip more on that sparkling and so on. It’s the perfect combo. For the summer, I can’t think of a better aperitivo pairing than lightly fried zucchini blossoms. This summer’s zucchini blossom dish, with seasonal ingredients, has the perfect balance of spice, freshness and a bit of fattiness required to perfectly pair with an afternoon cocktail before heading out for a meal.”

Prepare filling by pureeing black cod, olive oil, lemon zest and salt in a food processor or blender until smooth, and place in piping bag. If a piping bag is not available, create your own by using a medium-sized clear plastic bag. Make a ½-inch cut, removing one corner so when the bag is squeezed, the filling can be easily pushed through.

Fill each zucchini blossom with cod filling by placing the piping bag at the blossom’s opening, gently pinching the ends of the blossom to keep the filling contained. Pipe filling until the blossom is plump; the amount of filling will vary depending on the size of the zucchini blossom and time of season. A good estimate would be approximately 4 tablespoons. Gently place each filled zucchini blossom flat on a baking tray and set aside.

Prepare batter to fry zucchini flowers. In a medium bowl, mix semolina flour and cornstarch and sift using a whisk until combined. Slowly add in sparkling water while continuously whisking until combined and smooth. Set aside.

In a large and deep frying pan, bring ½ cup of olive oil to temperature over medium/high heat for a shallow fry.

While the frying pan is heating up, coat each zucchini blossom in batter by placing and turning them in the bowl of batter until evenly distributed.

Begin frying the blossoms when the oil is hot (approximately 350°F). To test the temperature, dip the tip of a fork into the batter, then into the oil. If the oil bubbles it’s an indication that the oil is hot. You may also use an oil thermometer if one is available.

Place each battered blossom into the frying pan, side by side, gently turning them occasionally with a fork or tongs until golden brown.

While zucchini flowers are frying, begin garnish. In a medium frying pan, melt the ‘nduja and olive oil at a low heat being careful not to cook.

Take sprigs of rosemary, burn slightly and quickly with a flame (a blow torch or the flame of a gas stove). Once cooled, remove the blackened leaves from the stem.

Once zucchini flowers are golden brown, place cooked zucchini flowers side by side on a flat plate. Drizzle with warm ‘nduja oil, sprinkle with burnt rosemary, add fresh lemon wedges and serve.

Makes 12 pieces.