Recipe: Ginger molasses crinkles

Preheat the oven to 350 F.

In a large bowl, beat the butter, sugar and brown sugar until well blended and sandy. Beat in the molasses and egg. Add the flour, baking soda, cinnamon, ginger and salt and stir or beat on low speed just until the dough comes together.

Roll into walnut-sized balls, and roll each in a shallow dish of sugar to coat. Place the balls a couple inches apart on a parchment-lined sheet and bake for 12 minutes, or until spread, cracked on top and slightly darker around the edge.

Transfer to a wire rack to cool. Store in an airtight container for up to five days.

How to dress them up:

- Swap 1/4 cup cocoa for 1/4 cup of the flour to make chocolate gingerbread.

- Add the grated zest of an orange as you beat the butter-sugar mixture.

- Stir chopped candied ginger into the dough at the end, before baking.

- Make sandwiches: Spread the bottom of cooled cookies with vanilla or cream cheese frosting, and sandwich with another cookie.