Recipe: Grape ‘cheesecake,’ crispy oat cookie, vermouth and grape jelly

Vermouth and grape jelly

Bloom gelatin in the cold water.

Boil grape juice, add the gelatin and water to dissolve. Add sugar and stir until dissolved. Add cold vermouth and whisk to combine.

Pour onto medium sized tray and cool in the fridge until firmly set, about 4 hours.

Scrape from tray into rough chunks and store in an airtight box in the fridge until ready to serve. This can be made a couple days in advance.

Crispy oat cookie

Combine dry ingredients in a medium-sized bowl.

Cream butter and sugars in a mixer with the paddle attachment until light and fluffy. Add egg and beat until well mixed.

Gradually add dry ingredients and then stir in the oats until just combined.

Roll the cookie dough into 6-centimetre-wide logs and wrap with plastic wrap. Store in the fridge until ready to bake – the dough can be made up to a week in advance.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 350 F. Cut 1-cm-thick cookie slices and bake from cold on a parchment-lined tray until golden and crispy, approximately 10 to 15 minutes.

Cool completely on the trays before storing in an airtight box until ready to serve. Cookies can be baked a day ahead.

'Cheesecake' filling

Beat butter and icing sugar until light and fluffy and creamed together in the mixer. Add the cream cheese and fold through with a spatula until combined. Place in a piping bag and store in the fridge until ready to use. Best when used the day it is made.

Grape glaze

Heat sugar, red wine and grape juice in a small pot over medium-high heat until reduced by half. The mixture should be thickened and shiny. Add lime juice and stir to combine. Adjust with more lime juice if too sweet or too thick. Cool and store in the fridge until ready to use. Allow to come to room temperature before using.

Assembly

(4 small bowls)

Glaze the grapes in a small bowl with some of the glaze, stir until coated.

Spoon 2 to 3 spoonfuls of jelly into the bottom of each bowl.

Dollop 5 to 6 generous dots of the cheesecake onto the jelly. Place one cookie on top of the cheesecake. Dollop 5 to 6 more dots in a round on top of the cookie. Spoon the grapes evenly over each bowl. Garnish with lime zest.

Serve immediately.