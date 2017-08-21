Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Say goodbye to leg of lamb when you can have these tasty, tender lamb chops cooked individually to people’s taste. If you buy frozen, defrost overnight in the refrigerator. Serve with rice.

  • Servings: 4

Grilled Indian Lamb Chops

8 to 10 T-bone lamb chops, about 2 lbs (1 kg)

Salt to taste

Marinade

3 tbsp oil, divided

1 tbsp ground coriander

1 tbsp chopped garlic

1 tbsp chopped ginger

3 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp lime juice

1 tbsp mango chutney

1 tsp ground cumin

1/4 tsp cayenne pepper

Method

Salt chops on both sides. Leave for 15 minutes on a platter. This acts as a kind of a brine and helps to tenderize the chops.

Combine 2 tbsp oil (reserving remainder), coriander, garlic, ginger, yogurt, lime juice, mango chutney, cumin and cayenne pepper in a food processor or with a stick blender. Coat chops on both sides with marinade and leave for 1 hour.

Preheat grill to medium high. Brush chops with remaining 1 tbsp oil. Grill chops about 3 to 5 minutes each side or until pink inside.

Serve chops with cauliflower, potato curry, lemon pickle, mint chutney and rice.

 

