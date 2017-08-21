Naan is a leavened bread made all over India and served with meals to mop up the sauces. It also makes a great base for this eggplant pizza.

You can make ahead of time and reheat in 350 F oven for 6 to 10 minutes or until hot before drizzling over the yogurt mixture.

The pesto is very gingery and garlicky: If you want less pungency then cut back on those ingredients. I prefer curry paste to curry powder. It amalgamates better in the pesto and has a less raw taste. If there is pesto left over use it as a marinade for chicken or steak.

Curry pesto

2 tbsp chopped ginger2 tbsp chopped garlic2 tbsp mild Indian curry paste, usually marked Madras1/3 cup chopped coriander1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, optional1/2 cup (125 mL) vegetable oil

Vegetables

1 eggplant, cut into 1/4-inch slices lengthwise1 onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges1 red pepper, quartered and seeded4 plum tomatoes, halved and seededSalt and freshly ground pepper4 naan breads1 tbsp vegetable oil for brushing naan

Drizzle

1/2 cup plain yogurt1/4 cup curry paste1 tsp garam masala1/4 cup coriander or mint sprigs

Method