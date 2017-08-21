Naan is a leavened bread made all over India and served with meals to mop up the sauces. It also makes a great base for this eggplant pizza.
You can make ahead of time and reheat in 350 F oven for 6 to 10 minutes or until hot before drizzling over the yogurt mixture.
The pesto is very gingery and garlicky: If you want less pungency then cut back on those ingredients. I prefer curry paste to curry powder. It amalgamates better in the pesto and has a less raw taste. If there is pesto left over use it as a marinade for chicken or steak.
Curry pesto
2 tbsp chopped ginger2 tbsp chopped garlic2 tbsp mild Indian curry paste, usually marked Madras1/3 cup chopped coriander1/4 tsp cayenne pepper, optional1/2 cup (125 mL) vegetable oil
Vegetables
1 eggplant, cut into 1/4-inch slices lengthwise1 onion, cut into 1/2-inch wedges1 red pepper, quartered and seeded4 plum tomatoes, halved and seededSalt and freshly ground pepper4 naan breads1 tbsp vegetable oil for brushing naan
Drizzle
1/2 cup plain yogurt1/4 cup curry paste1 tsp garam masala1/4 cup coriander or mint sprigs
Method
Pulse ginger, garlic, curry paste, coriander, cayenne until finely chopped in a mini-food processor or with a hand blender. Add vegetable oil, processing until mixture is nearly smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper.Place eggplant, onion, red pepper, tomato on a baking sheet. Brush vegetables with 1/2 cup curry pesto, reserving remainder, and season with salt and pepper.Preheat grill to high.Grill eggplant, onions and red peppers (skin side down) for about 3 to 4 minutes a side, turning vegetables once or until vegetables are tender and red pepper skin is slightly charred. Grill tomatoes until lightly charred and skin is loosened, about 2 minutes each side. Remove vegetables to a cutting board as they are grilled. Remove skin from red peppers if desired. Chop grilled vegetables coarsely.Brush both sides of naan with vegetable oil. Grill for 1 to 2 minutes a side or until slightly charred and crisp. Divide eggplant mixture between naan.Whisk together yogurt, 1/4 cup reserved curry pesto and garam masala. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Drizzle over pizzas. Garnish with coriander sprigs. Serve warm.