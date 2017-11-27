Recipe: Late fall salad

Since we can't get the famous Fermanagh black bacon here, substitute an organic brand of bacon. Don't use baby lettuce, which is too delicate for the power of this salad.
Servings: 4
Late Fall Salad
250 grams salad greens
2 Granny Smith apples, sliced
100 g blue cheese, crumbled
1 cup toasted walnuts
Vinaigrette
¼ quarter cup olive oil, divided
250 g organic bacon, sliced into ½ inch pieces
1 tbsp chopped garlic
1 tsp fresh chopped rosemary or pinch dried
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Method
Toss together salad ingredients and reserve.
Heat 1 tbsp oil in skillet over medium heat. Add bacon and fry until crispy, about 5 to 7 minutes.
Drain on paper towels leaving oil in pan. Add garlic and rosemary to pan and fry for another minute. Stir in balsamic vinegar, bacon and remaining oil. Whisk together to form a dressing and season with salt and pepper. Pour enough warm dressing over salad to coat and serve immediately. Remaining dressing can be used cold for other salads.
