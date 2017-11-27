Recipe: Late fall salad

Toss together salad ingredients and reserve.

Heat 1 tbsp oil in skillet over medium heat. Add bacon and fry until crispy, about 5 to 7 minutes.

Drain on paper towels leaving oil in pan. Add garlic and rosemary to pan and fry for another minute. Stir in balsamic vinegar, bacon and remaining oil. Whisk together to form a dressing and season with salt and pepper. Pour enough warm dressing over salad to coat and serve immediately. Remaining dressing can be used cold for other salads.