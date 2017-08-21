When I was living in Palm Springs, Calif., I had so many lemons that I tried to invent ways to use them up. This was my most successful experiment. The lemons are so useful to have around. I add them into everything when I want some extra tang, and a little pickled lemon in a cocktail gives it a real punch.
Lemon Pickle
3 small lemons
6 cups of water
1 tbsp salt
1/2 cup rice wine vinegar
1 tbsp sugar
Method
Place lemons in sauce pan and cover with water and salt, adding more water if needed. Bring to boil and boil for 45 minutes or until the lemons are soft. Drain, reserving liquid, and cool lemons. Cut in half and scrape out the pulp. Cut lemon into 1/2-inch strips. Combine 1 cup of lemon cooking water with rice vinegar and sugar. Bring to boil and simmer 2 minutes. Add lemon strips and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes or until liquid is reduced by half and lemons are very soft. Pour into a jar. Pickled lemons will keep for 3 weeks.