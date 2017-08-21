When I was living in Palm Springs, Calif., I had so many lemons that I tried to invent ways to use them up. This was my most successful experiment. The lemons are so useful to have around. I add them into everything when I want some extra tang, and a little pickled lemon in a cocktail gives it a real punch.

Lemon Pickle

3 small lemons 6 cups of water 1 tbsp salt 1/2 cup rice wine vinegar 1 tbsp sugar

Method