My ideal s’mores experience doesn’t reimagine the treat as a drink or a cake. I’m happy with the humble, sandwiched assemblage of graham crackers, chocolate and marshmallow. That is, as long as the cracker is good and crisp, the chocolate truly melted and the marshmallow deeply toasted.

And so, when I had the uncharacteristic impulse to make a s’mores pie, I knew it would have to maintain the specific charm of the original. It had to be distinct from other chocolate pies, like French Silk or chocolate cream, and include the undeniable intensity of fireside s’mores.

This pie begins with fairly standard graham cracker crust, bulked ever so slightly with toasted pecans, which provide extra snap and a needed contrast. That crust gets a straightforward ganache for its filling, which feels closer to unadulterated chocolate than would pudding or custard. Malted milk powder in the cream carries on the wheaten sweetness of the grahams, while espresso powder contributes an adult bitterness.

Many s’mores pies end with a velvety, egg-white lush Swiss meringue, which is nice because it isn’t sticky, and so thus makes for a moderately clean bite, but is sadly incapable of achieving the tortoise-shelled, bubbling brûlée of a marshmallow exterior. In the pursuit of the most faithful rendition, this pie is draped with oozing marshmallow fluff that’s left to set in a thick puddle. When met with heat, the topping puffs, bubbles and singes into a mottled crust. It absolutely sticks to the fork and has a gratifying chew, just as I believe a marshmallow should.

The process requires a choreography of shuffling the pie back and forth between the fridge and counter, which may seem unnecessary, but firms up the marshmallow while giving the ganache a chance to soften slightly.

The result is a pie that satisfies in discrete slices. It is ideal fanfare at the end of a summertime feast, with nostalgia unabashedly intact.

Malted Milk S’mores Pie

Crust

5 1/2 ounces (160 g) graham crackers, about 12 full-sized 1/4 cup (30 g) pecan pieces, toasted 3 tbsp granulated sugar A good pinch medium-grained kosher salt 6 tbsp (85 g) unsalted butter, melted

Filling

8 ounces (227 g) chocolate, 60 per cent to 70 per cent cocoa solids, chopped 1 cup (240 ml) heavy cream 2 tbsp malted milk powder 1 tsp cocoa powder (optional) 3/4 tsp espresso powder 1/4 tsp medium-grained kosher salt 3 tbsp (50 g) unsalted butter, chopped

Topping

1 cup (240 ml) cold water 2 tsp powdered gelatin 1 1/2 cup (300 g) granulated sugar 1/2 cup (120 ml) light corn syrup 1/4 tsp medium-grained kosher salt 1 tsp vanilla extract Preheat an oven to 350 F, with the rack in the middle.

Method