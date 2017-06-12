I live in Toronto. I love it. Sometime last December, though, as I walked into a great wall of freezing rain, I had a sudden and rather life-changing epiphany: Toronto would be an even better place to live if I was never there for the winter. I promptly got on a plane to Chiang Mai and spent two months eating my way around the north of Thailand.

One of the most ubiquitous street snacks I found during my journeys is something called miang kham. It’s a sweet, salty and sour bite that usually consists of dried shrimp, ginger, lime, peanuts, coconut, chili and shallots coated in tamarind dressing. The Thais eat this as a snack. In a Canadian context, though, I think it makes for a show-stopping canapé.

Ingredients to make it can be found in any Vietnamese, Thai or Cantonese market. I’ve written this recipe in grams because the balance of ingredients is key, especially if Thai food is something you are not in the habit of making. It’s worth bringing out a digital scale. The ingredient list may be intimidating but preparation is rather simple and everything except for the shallots can be done three to four days in advance.

Serving

60 to 70 bitter leaves

Filling

600 grams peeled prawns 50 grams toasted shredded coconut 15 grams lime, finely diced (rind, flesh and all) 90 grams shallot, finely diced ½ bunch coriander leaves, roughly chopped 6 bird eye chilies, finely sliced 90 grams dried shrimp, blended in a food processor until broken down into easily chewable pieces 45 grams ginger, finely diced 45 grams galangal, finely diced 45 grams toasted peanuts, crushed

Sauce

275 grams sugar 70 grams water 70 grams fish sauce 70 grams tamarind water (can be bought prepared at market)

Method