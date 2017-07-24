Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Peach mousse. (Lucy Waverman)
Peach mousse. (Lucy Waverman)

Recipe: Peach mousse Add to ...

Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

An easy dessert with just enough sweetness to satisfy cravings. You could use any stone fruit, including mangoes, or top with blueberries or raspberries instead of peaches and use all the peaches in the yogurt mixture. Serve with a pretty cookie on the side.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

  • Servings: 4

Peach Mousse

2 1/2 peaches, peeled and sliced

1/2 tsp grated lime rind

1 tbsp lime juice

3 tbsp granulated sugar

1/2 cup Greek yogurt

1/2 cup mascarpone cheese

2 tbsp black sesame seeds

Garnish

1/2 peach, unpeeled and chopped

Method

Place peeled peaches in food processor and purée with lime rind, juice and sugar.

Add yogurt and mascarpone to food processor. Pulse until mixture is combined. Gently stir in sesame seeds.

Spoon mixture into wine glasses and top with some unpeeled chopped peaches.

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular