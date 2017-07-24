An easy dessert with just enough sweetness to satisfy cravings. You could use any stone fruit, including mangoes, or top with blueberries or raspberries instead of peaches and use all the peaches in the yogurt mixture. Serve with a pretty cookie on the side.
Peach Mousse
2 1/2 peaches, peeled and sliced
1/2 tsp grated lime rind
1 tbsp lime juice
3 tbsp granulated sugar
1/2 cup Greek yogurt
1/2 cup mascarpone cheese
2 tbsp black sesame seeds
Garnish
1/2 peach, unpeeled and chopped
Method
Place peeled peaches in food processor and purée with lime rind, juice and sugar.
Add yogurt and mascarpone to food processor. Pulse until mixture is combined. Gently stir in sesame seeds.
Spoon mixture into wine glasses and top with some unpeeled chopped peaches.