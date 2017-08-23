Setting up a new kitchen and cooking for guests can be an intimidating task. So along with our list of essential basic tools, we’d like to pass on one essential recipe – how to roast a chicken. Don’t be afraid: There are very few dishes that are as easy and useful to pull off as a roast chicken.

This one basic recipe will allow you to have friends for dinner, or cook for yourself with a couple of days of tasty leftovers. Plus, the smell of roast chicken turns a house into a home.

Chickens are often roasted on a rack but using a cast-iron pan and throwing in some carrots and onions makes it a one-pot meal. Buy the best chicken you can afford, as air-dried and naturally raised tastes much better.

Make two and you will have enough food for a week. Keep the bones to make stock, which is endlessly useful.

Ingredients

1 3-4 lb (1.5 to 2 kg) whole chicken, preferably naturally raised 3 tbsp olive oil, divided 1 tsp salt 1 tsp dried herbs, either tarragon, thyme or rosemary 1/2 tsp freshly ground pepper 1/2 tsp grated lemon rind 1/2 tsp finely grated garlic 3 carrots, about 3/4 lb 1 largish onion, Spanish or cooking

Method