Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

This dish has real taste and texture, as the richness of the fish is set off by the crunchy seeds.

  • Servings: 4

Main

4 fillets Arctic char about 8 oz. each (you can also use rainbow trout)

1/4 cup mixed seeds (such as pumpkin, sunflower, sesame, flax,) chopped together

11/2 cups thinly sliced king oyster mushrooms, about 4

4 cups shaved fennel, about 1 small

2 cups thinly sliced onions

2 cups cherry tomatoes, cut in half

2 tbsp olive oil

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Topping

1/2 cup baby spinach

1/2 cup chopped sorrel, if available

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 tsp chopped garlic

2 tsp lemon juice

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Method

Main: Preheat oven to 450 F. Combine mushrooms, fennel, onions and tomatoes in a bowl and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Strew over base of oven-proof baking dish that fits the fillets or use a baking sheet. Bake vegetables for 10-12 minutes or until nearly tender. Remove from oven and reserve.

Topping: Blend spinach, sorrel, mayonnaise, garlic and lemon juice in a food processor or use a stick blender until smooth. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Lay fillets over cooked vegetables. Brush each fillet with topping and sprinkle with seeds. Bake until fish is cooked and seeds are toasted, about 6 to 10 minutes depending on thickness.

Divide vegetables onto 4 plates and top with a piece of fish.

 

