Use a mixture of beets –golden, candy cane and red – or all one colour.

8 whole garlic cloves with the root cut off

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Cut beets into wedges. Toss beets with olive oil, honey, salt and pepper. Arrange beets in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Add garlic cloves and rosemary sprigs. Roast until well browned and tender tossing midway 25 to 30 minutes or until beets and garlic are tender. Peel and half garlic. Reserve.

Place beets and garlic in a salad bowl. Toss in arugula leaves.

Combine oil and balsamic and toss with beets. Taste for seasoning then dot with ricotta. Serve warm or at room temperature.