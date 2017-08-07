Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Slices of fresh organic beetroot for background (sagarmanis/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Recipe: Roasted beet salad Add to ...

Emma Waverman And Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Use a mixture of beets –golden, candy cane and red – or all one colour.

  • Servings: Serves 4

Salad

1 1/2 lb mixed beets, peeled

1 tbsp olive oil

2 tsp honey

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Rosemary sprigs

8 whole garlic cloves with the root cut off

Salt and freshly ground pepper

3 cups arugula

3/4<XA> cup ricotta

Vinaigrette

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp balsamic vinegar

Method

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Cut beets into wedges. Toss beets with olive oil, honey, salt and pepper. Arrange beets in a single layer on a rimmed baking sheet. Add garlic cloves and rosemary sprigs. Roast until well browned and tender tossing midway 25 to 30 minutes or until beets and garlic are tender. Peel and half garlic. Reserve.

Place beets and garlic in a salad bowl. Toss in arugula leaves.

Combine oil and balsamic and toss with beets. Taste for seasoning then dot with ricotta. Serve warm or at room temperature.

 

