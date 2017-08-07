Roasting broccoli is a game changer, and you may never boil again. But you have to peel the tough outer stalk to get it tender enough to roast evenly. This is a good side dish or nibble with a drink.
Ingredients
1 large head of broccoli
1/4 cup vegetable oil
1 tbsp Korean gochuchang or sriracha
1 tsp grated ginger
Salt to taste
Method
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Peel the broccoli stalks with a vegetable peeler and split into large florets.
Combine vegetable oil, gochujang and grated ginger. Toss with broccoli. Roast for 10 minutes turning once or until tender.