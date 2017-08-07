Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Raw broccoli in a bowl on rustic background (canyonos/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Raw broccoli in a bowl on rustic background (canyonos/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Recipe: Roasted broccoli with spices Add to ...

Emma Waverman And Lucy Waverman

Special to The Globe and Mail

Published

Last updated

Roasting broccoli is a game changer, and you may never boil again. But you have to peel the tough outer stalk to get it tender enough to roast evenly. This is a good side dish or nibble with a drink.

Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine

  • Servings: Serves 4

Ingredients

1 large head of broccoli

1/4 cup vegetable oil

1 tbsp Korean gochuchang or sriracha

1 tsp grated ginger

Salt to taste

Method

Preheat oven to 425 F.

Peel the broccoli stalks with a vegetable peeler and split into large florets.

Combine vegetable oil, gochujang and grated ginger. Toss with broccoli. Roast for 10 minutes turning once or until tender.

 

More Related to this Story

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular