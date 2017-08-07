Follow us on Twitter: @GlobeFoodWine
Cabbage
1 head green cabbage, about 2 1/2 lb
1/4 cup olive oil
1 large garlic clove, crushed
Salt and freshly ground pepper
Mustard sour cream drizzle
1/4cup sour cream
1 tbsp grainy mustard
1 tbsp lemon juice
Method
Roasted cabbage
Preheat oven to 425 F.
Brush a baking sheet with oil.
Slice cabbage from the top into <AF>3/4<XA>-inch rounds, discarding the core. Combine oil and garlic. Brush cabbage slices with garlic oil. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Place on baking sheet.
Bake for 20 to 30 minutes, flipping once or until outside is browned and cabbage is tender. If there is extra oil, rebrush when you turn the slices. Serve with drizzle.
Drizzle
Stir together sour cream, mustard and lemon juice. Chill.