Recipe: Roasted radicchio with fennel and gorgonzola

My maternal grandparents' home in northern India had two rounded fireplaces joined by a single chimney. They were in the centre of the house, with one open to the living room and its partner facing the master bedroom.

They were the primary source of heat in colder months, and it felt like a ritual to light them daily. Their shared wall would warm, holding and radiating heat into the night even after the fires were extinguished.

I have vivid memories of toasting bread in front of their embers, turning the slice carefully till it was equally golden on both sides. Then I'd let the edges curl a bit, with the crust turning chestnut and maybe catching a bit of smoulder. I loved that toast.

Story continues below advertisement

And so, as we inch toward the chill of the year's end, my mind turns to crackling fires – and cooking with one.

I have a long-standing dream of a wood-fired oven in my backyard. I don't mean a grill or barbecue. I want a true oven – bulky and broad, with space for pizzas, yes, but also generous enough to accommodate boules, roasted meats and tins of vegetables.

I adore vegetables throughout the year, but wintry ones earn the most awe. It's easy enough to make an astounding salad when vegetables are tender and beguiling – but they are trickier to handle when heartier and more assertive. Winter vegetables require coaxing to reveal their potential and demand a certain patience in their care.

This dish of roasted radicchio and fennel makes use of only a small collection of ingredients, yet is one I find specifically satisfying. It's a classic combination – improved by a blistering singe. Since I don't have my dream wood-fired oven, I use the conventional one in my kitchen.

High heat frizzles and rumples the radicchio leaves, crisping their tips and softening their cores. The fennel gets caramel-touched and silken, still fragrantly licorice but balanced. Melting puddles of gorgonzola at once mollify everything with creaminess, then boost the plate with sharp-noted, inky ribbons. Reduced chicken stock makes a luxurious counterpoint, punctuated by plump golden raisins for a subtle, sweet note. Ground walnuts grant a needed crunch, but toasted breadcrumbs would serve just as nicely. A backdrop of supple polenta supports all.

If you happen to be lucky enough to have a wood-fired oven, give this a go in it. The polenta can be cooked at the mouth, pulling the pan to the front and giving it a stir periodically. Tuck the vegetables toward the back until flame-licked and smoky. Then, please invite me over.