I consider it a tremendous oversight that possets are not more well-known, as they are decidedly simple and undeniably suited to the summer season. A posset is a set cream, pudding-like and similar to panna cotta, but without the gelatin. Instead, as with syllabub, the cream is firmed by controlled curdling; the result is a dessert that is luxuriously smooth, weighty yet ethereal. It has an ambrosial delicacy and succumbs easily to a spoon.

A posset takes very little effort to make. Heat a citrus sugar syrup in one pot, cream in another, combine the two, and refrigerate. That’s it, done and dusted. It can be left unadorned and served with a crisp biscuit for contrast, or as it is here, used as a canvas for summertime fruit. The fruit could be, and should be, whatever is the most tempting and beautiful at the market. It might be a stewed rhubarb, or blueberries cooked with chia into a loose jam. Maybe maple-glazed peaches with toasted pecans. Or, fresh fruit, as it is, gloriously ripe.

For June, I want strawberries, warmed enough to coax their sun-kissed essence to the fore. Roasting strawberries in the oven requires heating up the kitchen, which is rarely my aim these days. Instead, I heat the fruit slowly over the fading coals after the main dish is off the grill, or rustle a low fire for the express purpose of these rousing these beauties. I allow the strawberries to cook as low and slow as possible; this way they are imbued with smoke from the embers, but do not wholly lose their structure. Most days, that takes about 20 minutes. Once the berries are lush, a soaking of rosé syrup glosses them for their presentation atop the possets, and we’re ready. Strawberries, wine and cream in sublime partnership.

Two last things to keep in mind. You will need about ¼ cup of lemon juice for the possets to set properly; its acid is essential in thickening the cream. If you’re concerned about the juiciness of your fruit, buy an extra lemon and measure the lemon juice before adding to the sugar. And, a word to the wise for planning – the possets will need a good amount of time to set, preferably overnight.

Possets

2 lemons Half an orange ½ cup plus 2 tablespoons superfine sugar Pinch fine-grained sea salt 2 cups heavy cream

Rosé syrup

¹⁄³ cup superfine sugar, divided 1 vanilla bean 2 cups rosé wine

Strawberries

Zest of half an orange, cut into strips 1 pound strawberries, hulled and cut in halves or quarters, depending on size A pinch of fine-grained sea salt

To serve

Amaretti biscuits or crushed meringues

Method