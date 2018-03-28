Recipe: Spring radishes with foraged nettle and olive butter

Nettle and green olive butter

Place the butter in a medium-sized mixing bowl and allow to soften. Butter should be soft enough to spread and emulsify with the other ingredients, but still have structure.

Bring a medium-sized pot of water to a boil. Add the nettles all at once and stir so that they wilt evenly in the water. Allow to cook for 15 seconds. Pour out into a strainer in the sink and rinse momentarily with cold water. Squeeze the blanched leaves gently to remove any remaining liquid. Transfer to a cutting board and chop finely. Add to the bowl with the butter.

Cut the pits out of the olives and chop finely. Add these as well to the bowl with the butter and the chopped nettles.

Fold all three ingredients together using a spatula until the nettles and olives have become distributed evenly throughout the butter.

Serve immediately or wrap in parchment paper and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Will keep for up to two weeks. Allow to soften to room temperature before serving.

Radish prep and assembly

Wash the radishes in ice cold water and spin dry. Remove any stems or leaves that are broken and discard.

Lay the radishes out in individual bowls or on a tray alongside a dish with the butter. Sprinkle the butter with the flaky sea salt.

Dip the radishes in the butter and enjoy.