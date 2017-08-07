Sriracha stand down. Korean gochujang is the spicy paste of the moment. It has some sweetness to it and is mellower than some of the Asian chili mixes.
You can add ground pork or slivers of chicken, which you stir fry first, to make this a satisfying, spicy main course. It also tastes great stirred into some rice or Asian wheat noodles. Globe eggplants can be bitter. Salting them for 15 minutes takes out the bitter juices.
Ingredients
1 tbsp sesame oil
1 tbsp vegetable oil
1 globe eggplant, about 1 lb
6 shiitake mushroom caps, torn
1 tbsp grated ginger
2 tbsp gochujang or to taste
1 tbsp soy sauce
2 cups baby kale
2 green onions, chopped, about 1/4 cup
Method
Peel strips of the eggplant skin leaving a 1-inch space between each strip. Cut the eggplant into 1-inch cubes. Salt eggplant and let drain in a strainer for 15 minutes. Pat dry with paper towels.
Heat sesame oil and vegetable oil in a skillet over high heat. Add eggplant and shiitake and stir-fry for 2 minutes.
Add ginger, gochujang and stir-fry until tender, about 4 to 5 minutes longer.
Add soy sauce and baby kale and cook until soy sauce is absorbed and kale is wilted, about 1 minute.
Sprinkle with green onion