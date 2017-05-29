This is an easy one-bowl loaf that has the texture of pound cake. Buy lemon curd at the supermarket or make your own (or substitute yogurt for a less lemony result).Special to The Globe and Mail

Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease a loaf pan and line with parchment paper on the base and up all sides. Coat lemon rounds in 1/4 cup sugar and place slices in prepared loaf plan, overlapping.

Combine flour, 3/4 cup sugar, butter, lemon curd, eggs, baking powder, lemon zest and salt in a large bowl. Beat with an electric mixer for a full 3 minutes. Spoon batter on to lemon slices, smoothing out the top. Bake for 45 to 55 minutes or until cake tester comes out clean.

Combine sugar, lemon juice and water. Bring to boil and simmer for 2 minutes. Cool slightly before brushing on to cake.

Place cake on rack to cool for 5 minutes. Prick holes all over and brush with warm lemon syrup. Leave to cool in pan. Turn out when cool and serve lemon slices side up. Fruit and whipped cream are a nice addition if used as a plated dessert.