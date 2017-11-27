Recipe: Wheaten loaf

Cathal Duncan is the head chef at Hadskis, a restaurant in Belfast on a site that was originally a foundry that made pots and pans in the 18th century. Converting it into a thriving, casual restaurant makes it come full circle. This is a quickbread, not a yeast bread. Serve this with the pork stew. They use treacle in Ireland, but molasses is essentially the same thing and works really well.
Servings: 6
Wheaten Loaf
1 1/3 cup whole-wheat flour
1/3 cup all-purpose flour
¼ cup oats
1 tsp salt
½ tsp baking soda
1 tbsp butter
2/3 cup milk
1/3 cup Guinness
¼ cup molasses
Method
Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease a loaf pan.
Mix together whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, oats, salt and baking soda in a large mixing bowl.
Rub butter into flour mixture until blended and mixture looks like sand. Combine milk and molasses in a pot and warm over medium heat until molasses dissolves, about 2 minutes. Stir in the Guiness.
Add wet ingredients into dry mixture but do not overmix. Place in a greased loaf pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a tester comes out clean.
