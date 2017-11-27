Recipe: Wheaten loaf

Preheat oven to 325 F. Grease a loaf pan.

Mix together whole-wheat flour, all-purpose flour, oats, salt and baking soda in a large mixing bowl.

Rub butter into flour mixture until blended and mixture looks like sand. Combine milk and molasses in a pot and warm over medium heat until molasses dissolves, about 2 minutes. Stir in the Guiness.

Add wet ingredients into dry mixture but do not overmix. Place in a greased loaf pan and bake for 25 to 30 minutes, or until a tester comes out clean.