Recipe: Whining and Dining’s One-Pot Brownies with Additions

This brownie recipe comes from the book Whining and Dining, written by Emma and Eshun Mott. It's the best brownie recipe around and adding in some extra candy surprises in place of the chocolate chips takes it to the next level. It is easily doubled and can also be made with a gluten-free flour mix.
Servings: 16 to 32
Whining and Dining’s One-Pot Brownies with Additions
½ cup unsalted butter, cut in small pieces
2 oz dark chocolate, chopped
1 cup sugar
2 eggs, beaten
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1/4 cup cocoa powder, sifted
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp vanilla
1 cup chopped Halloween candy of any kind (or chocolate chips)
Method
Preheat oven to 350 F
Grease an 8-inch square cake pan and line bottom and 2 sides with parchment paper
Melt butter and chocolate in heavy pot over low heat. Remove from heat and stir in sugar and eggs until well combined. Stir in flour, cocoa powder and salt until just incorporated. Stir in vanilla and candy.
Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake for 25 minutes or until brownies are set and a cake tester comes out with some crumbs clinging to it. Do not overbake.
Cool in pan over wire rack. Transfer brownies to a cutting board and cut into whatever size you prefer.