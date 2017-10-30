Recipe: Whining and Dining’s One-Pot Brownies with Additions

Preheat oven to 350 F

Grease an 8-inch square cake pan and line bottom and 2 sides with parchment paper

Melt butter and chocolate in heavy pot over low heat. Remove from heat and stir in sugar and eggs until well combined. Stir in flour, cocoa powder and salt until just incorporated. Stir in vanilla and candy.

Spread batter in prepared pan. Bake for 25 minutes or until brownies are set and a cake tester comes out with some crumbs clinging to it. Do not overbake.

Cool in pan over wire rack. Transfer brownies to a cutting board and cut into whatever size you prefer.