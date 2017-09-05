To keep everyone happy, raisins and pecans in the filing are optional in this boozy take on the classic butter tart. If any of your tarts fall apart after baking, save the sugary crumbs to top a bowl of vanilla ice cream.

To make the filling, in a saucepan bring brown sugar, maple syrup, butter and salt to a rolling boil. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar and whisky. Let cool for 15 minutes.

In a heatproof bowl, beat the eggs. Slowly whisk in the sugar mixture and cool completely.

To make the pastry, cut lard and butter into pea-sized cubes, then refrigerate for about 30 minutes, until cold.

In a food processor, blitz pecan pieces to fine crumbs. Mix with a third of the flour and set aside. Add remaining flour, sugar and salt to the food processor and blitz to combine. Add lard and butter, then pulse 20 to 30 times until thoroughly combined with flour and starting to clump together. Sprinkle with the flour and pecan mix. Pulse 3 to 5 times to combine.

Turn the mixture into a large bowl and sprinkle with water. Using a rubber spatula, kitchen spoon or your hands, fold the dough onto itself until its shaggy and holds together. Divide in two, wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes or overnight. When ready to use, roll dough to ¼-inch thickness on a lightly floured surface, cut into 4-inch circles and place into muffin tins making sure to patch any holes. Refrigerate for 45 minutes to allow dough to rest.

Preheat oven 375.

If using the pecans and raisins, divide them between the cold tart shells. Fill no more than three-quarters full with the sugar and egg mixture. Bake in the middle of the oven until filling has risen and is bubbling and pastry has browned around the edges, 17 to 25 min. Remove from oven and cool for 5 minutes. Loosen any tarts that may have overflowed. Cool until firm before unmolding. Serve within 24 hours at room temperature or freeze for up to 1 month.