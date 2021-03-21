 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Restaurant Reviews

Register
AdChoices
Review

JINBAR is a fun, comforting taste of Korea dreamt up by top chef Jinhee Lee

Dan Clapson
Calgary
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size
Open this photo in gallery

Manager Seunghee Hur mixes a cocktail at JINBAR in Calgary on March 18, 2021.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

  • JINBAR
  • Location: 24 4 St NE, Calgary
  • Phone: 587-349-9008
  • Website: jinbar.ca
  • Price: $5-$24
  • Cuisine: Contemporary Korean food
  • Atmosphere: Fun, cool and relaxed
  • Drinks on offer: Cocktails, beer and wine
  • Best bets: Crispy chicken skin, wedge salad, sweet and savoury fried chicken, honey butter corn and chips pizza, soft serve with brown sugar tapioca pearls
  • Vegetarian friendly? Yes
  • Additional infomation: Minimal options for gluten-free diners and open for dinner service only (seven days a week).

At this time last year, if I had heard a person say something to the effect of, “You can’t travel the world, so why not travel through food?” I likely would have rolled my eyes. Yet here we are one year later and it’s one of the only things many of us can do to escape. It’s practically all I want to do.

With that sentiment in mind, anyone who’s spent a bit of time in South Korea may feel transported while spending an evening eating and drinking at chef Jinhee Lee’s restaurant, JINBAR. Since opening in November, the charismatic eatery has garnered a reputation for sinfully delicious Korean-style pizzas and fried chicken.

Being an industry veteran since her days at Hotel Arts’ Raw Bar, followed by a chef de cuisine role at Foreign Concept and her near-winning stint on Top Chef Canada Season 6, Ms. Lee is not only a household name in Calgary, but in all of Canada. Many would argue that the chef’s reputation for creating dynamic food precedes her, especially when it comes to elegant, highly composed plates of food. With JINBAR, though, she leans into her love of comfort food, and it’s fun to watch the chef have, well, fun with her food.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Sweet and savoury fried chicken, wedge salad and sweet corn pizza with gin cocktails at JINBAR.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

The space itself – on the cusp of Bridgeland, just off the corner of Edmonton Trail and Memorial Drive – has a long history within Calgary’s food scene, most notably operating as the award-winning Italian restaurant Il Sogno from 2000 to 2015. Since then, it has had four restaurants: Whitehall (2015-17), Elwood and the Rabbit (2018), Waalflower Kitchen & Cocktails (2019-20) and now JINBAR.

After a rotating door of concepts, it seems as though Ms. Lee’s restaurant is the one that is sticking, and I am happy to see it.

Upon walking into the space for the first time, I was thoroughly impressed with how it felt. Subdued lighting, an upbeat playlist and plenty of small groups of people chattering at high-top tables in the bar area – separated by copious plexiglass, of course – help set the tone for a fun night.

The cool purple glow of a neon sign behind the bar reads “Cocktails & Dreams.” It has caught my eye on every visit; the statement somehow feels so fitting, even to be lucky enough to dine in a restaurant during these continued odd times.

Open this photo in gallery

A sleeper hit on the menu here is the wedge salad.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

The wine list here is concise, but complementary to the menu’s primarily salty, fried eats. Over the past year, I’ve had minimal dirty gin martinis out on the town, so it’s a treat to sip one here that is perfectly balanced with just enough vermouth.

I keep mentioning the word fun, but it is truly the best way to describe a dinner at JINBAR. The menu is full of salty, crunchy, saucy, cheesy creations that deliciously run the gamut. There is plenty to try here that you won’t find anywhere else in Calgary, let alone the entirety of the Prairies.

Starting with the fried chicken skin, it’s hard to go wrong with these crispy, fatty shards, especially when dipped into a slightly tangy jalapeno cream-cheese dip. Following that, a small bowl of Brussels sprouts – also fried – brim with flavour thanks to an umami-heavy vegan “xo” sauce and further depth from a topping of fried shallots.

Story continues below advertisement

Brined chicken is pounded out, cut up, coated in breadcrumbs, fried and served alongside fried rice patties as “popcorn chicken” with a soy dipping sauce. It’s hard to pinpoint all of the spices in the mix that both the chicken and rice patties are tossed with, but Korean red pepper chili flakes play a pleasantly spicy part.

This seems like a good time to mention that there are only a handful of light dishes on the menu and vegetarian dishes are even more scarce.

The ahi tuna crudo is a refreshing stunner. Thin slices of tuna sit happily in a bright yuzu and soy vinaigrette, topped thoughtfully with chives, radish, tobiko and green onion. In some ways, this dish feels like an ode to the chef’s past culinary work where the devil was often in the details on the plate. At JINBAR, the crudo serves as a palate cleanser of sorts.

With refreshing bites in mind, a sleeper hit on the menu here is the wedge salad. Unassumingly tucked into the side-dish menu, you can easily glance over it. Chunks of cool iceberg lettuce are dressed generously with a cream dressing made with yeongyeoja – a pungent Korean mustard with wasabi-like effects – and topped with radish, pickled onion and cherry tomatoes. A must-order.

On to (more) fried chicken and pizza, I say!

Korean fried chicken is readily available in most major Canadian cities, so there is a benchmark to compare with and Ms. Lee lives up to it and surpasses it. Made with 12-hour marinated boneless chicken thighs, on all of my visits here I have had no qualms about devouring the appropriately thick battered chicken tossed in sauces such as honey garlic butter or jalapeno soy.

Story continues below advertisement

The one dish that particularly transports me back to my travels in South Korea – and, more specifically, my late nights of eating and drinking in Seoul – is Ms. Lee’s pizzas, in particular the honey butter corn and chips pizza. A relatively thin-crust pizza is topped with rich alfredo sauce, plenty of mozzarella, even more corn kernels and thin pieces of jalapeno. Once baked, the pizza is garnished around the crust with house-made potato chips and finished with honey garlic butter.

Open this photo in gallery

Soft serve ice cream is served in a vintage tea cup and studded with warm brown sugar tapioca pearls.

Todd Korol/The Globe and Mail

Corn is a very common topping on pizza in South Korea, but seldom one you’ll find on a pizza in Canada and, furthermore, it is rarely the star ingredient. Sweet, salty, fatty ... it’s something that can only be described as oddly delicious.

I highly recommend ordering it.

Though I have never been anything less than very full after a night at JINBAR, I would consider myself a fool to not spoon into some soft serve for dessert. Served in a vintage tea cup and studded with warm brown sugar tapioca pearls, each bite of this creamy, cool finish whisks me away to my travels, but this time in Taiwan.

I guess travelling through food isn’t so bad after all.

Plan your weekend with our Good Taste newsletter, offering wine advice and reviews, recipes, restaurant news and more. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies